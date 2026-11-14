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🚚 Piedmont, SC Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Piedmont’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these local roles are worth a look.
2nd Shift Material Handler
- Employer: Magna International (Cosma Group)
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $19.94 – $24.97/hour
Move racks and materials safely with a forklift while keeping inventory accurate and the line supplied. This role comes with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, tuition help, and onsite cafeteria/nurse’s office.
Shipping/Receiving – 1st Shift
- Employer: Menasha Corporation
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Handle loading/unloading, cycle counts, and stocking for a major packaging and supply chain company. Good fit if you like staying organized, working safely, and being part of a team focused on continuous improvement.
(Alternate posting of the same job: Indeed listing)
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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