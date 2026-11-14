Piedmont’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Magna International (Cosma Group)

Magna International (Cosma Group) Location: Piedmont, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: $19.94 – $24.97/hour

Move racks and materials safely with a forklift while keeping inventory accurate and the line supplied. This role comes with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, tuition help, and onsite cafeteria/nurse’s office.

Employer: Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation Location: Piedmont, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Handle loading/unloading, cycle counts, and stocking for a major packaging and supply chain company. Good fit if you like staying organized, working safely, and being part of a team focused on continuous improvement.

(Alternate posting of the same job: Indeed listing)

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.