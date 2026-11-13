Piedmont’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: JTEKT North America Corporation

JTEKT North America Corporation Location: Piedmont, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead induction heat treatment across 8 heat treat machines in a major, newly expanded automotive plant. Great fit if you have 5+ years in heat treat, strong metallurgy skills, and want to own process control, quality, and reliability for hardened shafts and races.

Employer: Vermeer Corporation

Location: Piedmont, SC

Type: Full-time, onsite, 1st shift

Hourly pay: $21.32 – $23.37/hr

Build Vermeer equipment using digital work instructions and set processes, adding parts, testing movement, and applying decals and guards. Good for detail-oriented team players who like steady, physical work and clear quality standards.

Employer: Menasha Corporation

Location: Piedmont, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect in-process and finished products, document findings, and support plant teams on daily quality issues. Ideal if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and enjoy keeping production on track with strong safety and 5S habits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.