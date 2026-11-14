Pico Rivera has a few solid IT roles open right now, from hands-on helpdesk to deeper systems work. Good options if you like solving tech problems and being close to the action on the operations side.

Employer: Bay Cities

Bay Cities Location: Pico Rivera, CA (manufacturing facilities)

(manufacturing facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline helpdesk role supporting users, devices, and systems across multiple sites. You’ll handle tickets, fix hardware/software/network issues, help with onboarding, and use modern tools (including AI-assisted troubleshooting) to keep systems healthy and secure.

Employer: Bay Cities Container

Bay Cities Container Location: Pico Rivera, CA

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Not listed (appears full-time) Salary: Not listed

More advanced role owning infrastructure and automation. You’ll be the escalation point for Tier I, manage Microsoft 365/Azure AD/Intune, build PowerShell and workflow automations, support production systems, and help drive uptime and security improvements.

Employer: BakeMark

Location: Pico Rivera, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive compensation and full benefits, including health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and PTO)

Tier 1–2 support for desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and basic network gear. You’ll work tickets, manage user accounts (like Active Directory and email), handle installs and setups, and support onboarding/offboarding in a long-established company.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.