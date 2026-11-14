📋 Pico Rivera 2027 trash, recycling, organics & clean‑up guide

Pico Rivera’s 2027 notice explains how every home must use the green, blue, and black carts from NASA Services, the City’s exclusive trash hauler.

How to use your carts

GREEN – Organics : loose yard trimmings plus food scraps like grains, cooked meats and bones, dairy, coffee grounds, fruits, vegetables, and food‑soiled paper. Food and food‑soiled paper must go in CLEAR bags. No carpet, non‑compostable paper, or hazardous wood. NASA mixes food scraps and yard waste, then sends them to compost and anaerobic digestion sites to make fuel, energy, compost, and mulch.

BLACK – Trash : disposable gloves and masks, plastics #3, #4, #6, #7 , plastic bags/film, food wrappers, diapers, Styrofoam, pet waste, and non‑compostable paper.

BLUE – Recycling : clean, dry paper and cardboard; clean, dry glass and aluminum containers; clean, dry plastics #1, #2, #5 only ; empty pizza/food boxes; and bagged shredded paper . All other recyclables must be loose, not bagged .



This system helps meet California SB 1383, which requires a 75% cut in organic waste going to landfills. The notice says landfill organics create methane, a “climate super pollutant” 84× stronger than CO₂, and other air pollutants. Proper sorting also helps residents avoid fees.

Free tools to cut food waste

The City suggests buying only what you need, avoiding impulse buys, using refillable containers and reusable bags, and labeling/storing food correctly.

Residents can pick up a FREE kitchen food pail at City Hall (while supplies last).

(while supplies last). Smart Gardening offers free online resources and in‑person composting and gardening workshops; dates will be shared on City social media (@CityOfPicoRivera, Facebook.com/CityOfPicoRivera).

Bulky items & 2027 Clean‑Up Days

Each home gets 10 FREE bulky pickups per year , up to 4 items each time .

, up to . Can include electronics and corded devices, carpet, non‑compostable paper, and hazardous wood waste.

Schedule before your trash day with NASA Services at 888‑888‑0388.

2027 Annual Clean‑Up Event (Saturdays)

Monday route → Sat, April 17

Tuesday route → Sat, April 24

Wednesday route → Sat, May 1

Thursday route → Sat, May 8

Friday route → Sat, May 15

Holiday schedule & tree recycling

No collection on these 2027 holidays:

New Year’s Day – Fri, Jan 1

Memorial Day – Mon, May 31

Independence Day – Sun, Jul 4

Labor Day – Mon, Sep 6

Thanksgiving – Thu, Nov 25

Christmas – Sat, Dec 25

After each holiday, service for the rest of that week is one day later.

Holiday Tree Recycling for natural, unflocked trees runs Dec 28, 2026 – Jan 22, 2027.

Remove all decorations.

Trees up to 7 feet do not need cutting.

do not need cutting. Place curbside next to your green cart.

Electronics, sharps, and hazardous waste

Electronics & corded devices : take to Sunada Recycling events; call 310‑627‑9285 . LA County one‑day events are listed at LACSD.org/Services/Solid‑Waste/Household‑Hazardous‑Waste‑Collection/One‑Day‑Collection‑Events .

: take to Sunada Recycling events; call . LA County one‑day events are listed at . Medical sharps/needles: request a sharps container from NASA Services at 888‑888‑0388.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) includes items like paint, sealants, antifreeze, batteries, auto fluids, cleaners, flammables, herbicides, motor oil, pool chemicals, light bulbs, sharps, and propane (plus other hazardous materials).

Paint info: PaintCare.org

LA County HHW events: LACSD.org

Drop‑off also available at the Washington Boulevard S.A.F.E. Center .

. The City will host its own HHW event in February 2027 (details to come).

Construction & demolition (C&D) debris

For construction or demolition projects:

Get a permit from the City of Pico Rivera before placing a NASA bin in the street.

before placing a NASA bin in the street. Permits are at 6615 Passons Boulevard, Pico Rivera .

. To rent a bin, contact NASA Services : Address: 1100 South Maple Ave., Montebello, CA 90640 Phone: 888‑888‑0388 Fax: 323‑888‑0398 Hours: Mon–Fri 7 am–5 pm; Sat 7 am–12 pm Website: www.NASAServices.com/Pico‑Rivera Email: CustomerService@NASAServices.com

:

Residents can follow @CityOfPicoRivera and Facebook.com/CityOfPicoRivera for updates on workshops and events.