Pico Rivera residents can fill sandbags for free at the City Yard, 9633 Beverly Road, where sand is available outside at all times; residents must bring their own shovels and sandbags, as bags are not provided on site. Free sandbags are also available at County Fire Station 25 (9209 E. Slauson Ave), Fire Station 40 (4864 Durfee Ave), and Fire Station 103 (7300 Paramount Blvd). For more sandbag locations in Los Angeles County, visit pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pico Rivera - Government