🛒 Pico Rivera Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pico Rivera has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from beauty to beverages to indoor fun. If you like staying active and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Pico Rivera, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour + tips and services pay; full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, and paid time off (per posting)

Hands-on salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more inside a busy Ulta store. Good fit if you have a cosmetology license, strong salon experience, and want steady guests, sales bonuses, and ongoing training.

Employer: Sky Zone Pico Rivera

Location: Pico Rivera, CA

Type: In-person, part-time/other

Pay: From $17.81/hour

Front-line role at an indoor trampoline/entertainment park, helping guests, keeping areas safe, and working with big groups. Great if you’re 18+ (or a graduating senior), like a loud, high-energy space, and can work evenings, weekends, and some holidays.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Location: Greater Pico Rivera / La Mirada / Montebello, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.88/hour + benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more, subject to eligibility and agreements)

Active, on-your-feet job stocking and displaying brands like 7UP, Snapple, Core, Bai in large retail stores. You’ll start around 5:00am, work most weekends, use your own car (mileage tracked via company phone), and need to lift up to 50 lbs and have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.