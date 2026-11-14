Looking for a feline friend in Pickerington, OH? These sweet cats are hoping for a safe, loving home and could be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: American Shorthair

Age: About 7 months (babies/young)

Gender: Boo – female, Bear – male

Color: Boo – tiger striped, Bear – all black

Shelter: Angels Assisting Felines

Location: Pickerington, OH

About Boo & Bear:

This brother-and-sister pair is looking for a home together where they can keep sharing their close bond.

Boo is a sweet, playful girl who loves treats and wet food. She enjoys being petted and really shows her fun side once she feels safe and settled.

is a sweet, playful girl who loves treats and wet food. She enjoys being petted and really shows her fun side once she feels safe and settled. Bear is described as an affectionate little lovebug who purrs nonstop and soaks up attention.

They’re young, social, and full of personality, and would be a great fit for someone wanting two playful companions at once.

👉 Meet Boo & Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

Age: Adult (about 2½ years)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pickerington, OH)

Location: Pickerington, OH

About Marble:

Marble is a 2½-year-old, spayed and declawed brown tabby girl. She was adopted as a therapy pet, but the child in the home has outgrown her, so she’s now looking for a new family.

Enjoys going outside but tends to stay close to the house and doesn’t stay out long

and doesn’t stay out long Comes back in to eat and sleep

Reported to get along fine with the older dog in the home

If you’re looking for a gentle adult cat with no adoption fee, Marble could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Marble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pickerington, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.