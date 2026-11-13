Pickerington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both clinic and senior care. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Orthopedic ONE

Orthopedic ONE Location: Pickerington, OH (Orthopedic One)

(Orthopedic One) Type: Full-time, day shift (Mid-Level Provider)

(Mid-Level Provider) Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with orthopedic surgeons in both the OR and clinic, focusing on hip and knee reconstruction. You’ll first-assist in surgery, manage pre/post-op care, perform exams, order and interpret tests, and use your prescriptive authority under physician supervision.

Highlights:

Mix of hospital/OR and clinic work

work Involved in suturing, casting/splinting, injections, and DME

Rotating on-call coverage during physician absences

coverage during physician absences Requires graduate of AMA-accredited PA program, state PA license, NCCPA certification, and current CPR/AED (orthopedic experience preferred but not required)

Alternate posting: Same role via Indeed

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Violet Springs Health Campus

Location: 603 Diley Rd, Pickerington, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing care for assisted living residents while still staying hands-on with residents and families. You’ll handle assessments, care plans, meds, ADL support, and help run day-to-day clinical operations with the DON/ADON.

Highlights:

Acts as lead nurse for assisted living and part of on-call rotation

for assisted living and part of Focus on resident assessments, care planning, and medication management

Requires active, unencumbered LPN license and CPR ; assisted living and leadership experience preferred

and ; assisted living and leadership experience preferred Strong benefits package including medical/dental/vision (30 days) , weekly pay with quarterly increases , 401(k) with match , HSA with match , PTO + paid parental leave , and tuition & student loan assistance

, , , , , and You can text a recruiter at (614) 992-7835 for quick questions

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.