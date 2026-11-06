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⚠️ Nov 17 public hearing on 33 Corridor zoning changes
⚠️ Public hearing on changes to 33 Corridor zoning rules
The Violet Township Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Violet Township Administrative Offices, 10190 Blacklick Eastern Road, Pickerington.
They’ll be considering Zoning Amendment Case No. ZAMD-26-2, which would:
- Expand the Planned 33 Corridor Overlay District (PCOD)
- Create new subareas, permitted uses, and development standards
- Set rules for perimeter buffering, landscaping materials, fencing, and maintenance
- Add architectural, lighting, signage, and design standards
- Include standards for sound levels, laydown yards, and food trucks, plus other requirements
You can review the full text of the proposed amendment from Tuesday, November 3, 2026 through Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., at the Violet Township Administrative Offices, 10190 Blacklick Eastern Road.
After the hearing, the proposal will go to the Violet Township Board of Trustees for action.
More Info: Zoning Commission Notice of Public Hearing • Viole...
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