⚠️ Nov 17 public hearing on 33 Corridor zoning changes

⚠️ Public hearing on changes to 33 Corridor zoning rules

The Violet Township Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Violet Township Administrative Offices, 10190 Blacklick Eastern Road, Pickerington.

They’ll be considering Zoning Amendment Case No. ZAMD-26-2, which would:

Expand the Planned 33 Corridor Overlay District (PCOD)

Create new subareas, permitted uses, and development standards

Set rules for perimeter buffering, landscaping materials, fencing, and maintenance

Add architectural, lighting, signage, and design standards

Include standards for sound levels, laydown yards, and food trucks, plus other requirements

You can review the full text of the proposed amendment from Tuesday, November 3, 2026 through Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., at the Violet Township Administrative Offices, 10190 Blacklick Eastern Road.

After the hearing, the proposal will go to the Violet Township Board of Trustees for action.