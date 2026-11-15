Looking for a new four-legged friend in Pickens, SC? Here are some local pups connected with Pickens County SC Animal Shelter who need people to care about them—whether that means adopting, fostering, or helping them get back home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: About 43 lbs

About 43 lbs Adoption fee: $0 (check with shelter to confirm what’s included)

(check with shelter to confirm what’s included) Shelter: Pickens County SC Animal Shelter

Phone: (864) 898-5936

About Griffin:

Griffin is a 4-year-old “mythical creature” in name only—he’s a very real dog hoping for a very real family. At around 43 pounds, he’s a nice medium size and has tested heartworm negative, which is great news for his health. Shelter staff say he’s ready to leave shelter life behind and become part of someone’s everyday adventures.

If you’re looking for a buddy to share walks, car rides, and couch time, Griffin could be your guy.

👉 Meet Griffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Currently on stray hold – not yet available for adoption

Currently on Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Adoption fee: $0 (if she becomes adoptable; confirm with shelter)

(if she becomes adoptable; confirm with shelter) Shelter: Pickens County SC Animal Shelter

Phone: (864) 898-5936

Dorothy is on a stray hold, which means the shelter is giving her possible family time to find her. If you think Dorothy might be your missing dog, please visit the shelter in person during normal open hours.

The shelter also notes they have other dogs available for adoption, foster-to-adopt, and Adventure Buddies, so it’s still worth stopping by even while Dorothy’s status is pending.

👉 Meet Dorothy and watch for status updates on adoptapet

Status: Currently on stray hold – not yet available for adoption

Currently on Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $0 (if she becomes adoptable; confirm with shelter)

(if she becomes adoptable; confirm with shelter) Shelter: Pickens County SC Animal Shelter

Phone: (864) 898-5936

Blanche is also on stray hold, so she isn’t available for adoption right now. If you believe Blanche could be your dog, the shelter asks that you come in person during their regular hours to identify her.

Like with Dorothy, the shelter reminds everyone that they have other dogs ready for adoption and foster programs you can join.

👉 See Blanche and follow her status on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pickens area, consider visiting Pickens County SC Animal Shelter to meet Griffin and ask about other adoptable dogs, foster-to-adopt options, and Adventure Buddies outings. Sharing these pups online can also help them find the right homes or reunite with their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.