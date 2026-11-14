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Pickens County
📅 2-year anniversary party with live music Nov. 13
2 days ago
📅 Anniversary party with live music and Lowcountry boil
Join Tavern 53, Pickens Golf Club, and Carolina Camp Cedar as they celebrate 2 years together on November 13 from 6:00–9:00 PM.
Come hungry for an oyster roast and Lowcountry boil, and stay for live music by Lem Blackwell from 7:00–9:00 PM.
Bring your friends for a relaxed evening of food, music, and celebration in Pickens.
More Info: We’re Celebrating 2 Years! Join us for our Anniver...
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