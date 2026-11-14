📅 Anniversary party with live music and Lowcountry boil

Join Tavern 53, Pickens Golf Club, and Carolina Camp Cedar as they celebrate 2 years together on November 13 from 6:00–9:00 PM.

Come hungry for an oyster roast and Lowcountry boil, and stay for live music by Lem Blackwell from 7:00–9:00 PM.

Bring your friends for a relaxed evening of food, music, and celebration in Pickens.