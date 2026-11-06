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Pickens
🏥 Pickens, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Nursing Openings
9 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Pickens, SC, especially for nurses and CNAs. If you like long‑term care and steady shifts, Manna Post Acute has several options.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Full-Time, Nights
- Employer: Manna Post Acute
- Location: Pickens, SC
- Salary: $38–$42/hour + up to $3/hr shift differential
- Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am
- Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus, tuition help or loan repayment, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision. Great if you want a stable night shift in a 130-bed skilled nursing setting.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-Time, Weekends
- Employer: Manna Post Acute
- Location: Pickens, SC
- Salary: $18–$21/hour + $3/hr weekend diff and $2/hr for 2nd & 3rd shifts
- Type: Full-time, weekend-focused
- Perks: Next-day pay option, 401(k) match, multiple health plans, tuition assistance, and flexible scheduling. Good fit if you like stacking hours on weekends and keeping weekdays free.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Part-Time, Weekends
- Employer: Manna Post Acute
- Location: Pickens, SC
- Salary: $18–$21/hour + shift differentials (weekends)
- Type: Part-time, weekend shifts
- Perks: Flexible schedule, appreciation events, and PRN options. Nice option if you want to pick up extra income without a full-time commitment.
Registered Nurse (RN) – PRN, Nights
- Employer: Manna Post Acute
- Location: Pickens, SC
- Salary: $38–$42/hour + up to $3/hr shift differential
- Type: PRN/Part-time, 11pm–7am
- Perks: Higher hourly pay with flexibility, plus appreciation events and growth potential. Great if you want to keep hospital or clinic hours and add extra shifts on the side.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Full-Time & Part-Time Nights
- Employer: Manna Post Acute
- Location: Pickens, SC
- Salary: $28–$32/hour + up to $3/hr shift differential
- Type: Full-time 7pm–7am and Part-time 11pm–7am
- Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus, tuition help or loan repayment, PTO, 401(k) match, and multiple health plans. Solid choice if you’re an LPN who likes night shifts and wants strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many facilities are flexible on exact shifts for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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