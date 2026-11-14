The Pickaway County Park District will host its Annual National Take a Hike Day walk on Tuesday, November 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Roundtown Trail (YMCA side), 440 Nicholas Dr, Circleville. The walk is on a paved trail; participants should dress for the weather, and the program will be canceled if there is bad weather. Children under 12 must come with an adult; questions can be sent by email to mellis@pickawaycountyohio.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pickaway County Park District - PCPD