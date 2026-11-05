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Pickaway County
Memorial highway signs honor Detective Rex Emrick
7 days ago
The Ohio Department of Transportation has installed Detective Rex Emrick Memorial Highway signs on SR 56 W between Five Points and the Pickaway/Madison County line to honor Detective Rex Emrick, who died in the line of duty in January 2021. Several members of the Emrick family attended the sign reveal, and State Representative Brian Stewart sponsored the legislation that created the memorial highway.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pickaway County Sheriff's Office
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