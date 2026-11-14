Picayune’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in‑home care to hospital roles. If you’re licensed and caring, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers Location: Picayune, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients in their homes, helping with daily care and offering companionship. At least 1 year of caregiving experience, a driver’s license, and reliable transportation are required. Flexible schedules and a supportive team make this a good fit if you want meaningful, steady work.

Apply directly: https://ck872.ersp.biz/employment

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Picayune, MS

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled hospice nursing care in patients’ homes, following the plan of care and teaching families how to support their loved ones. You’ll need to be a licensed RN, have at least 1 year of experience, CPR certification, and a valid driver’s license with dependable transportation. Enhabit highlights PTO for eligible full-time staff, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support.

Employer: Forrest Health

Location: Picayune, MS, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hospital role providing both basic and advanced respiratory care, including ventilator management, BiPAP, and EKGs. Requires graduation from an accredited Respiratory Care program, MS licensure, and NBRC registration; BLS is required within 30 days, with ACLS, PALS, and NRP within 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.