Picayune has a few solid customer service openings right now, especially if you like helping people face-to-face and don’t mind staying busy on your feet.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Picayune, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, run the register, handle returns, and keep shelves stocked. Good fit if you like cars, enjoy problem-solving, and want benefits and growth like paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health insurance, and tuition assistance. Bilingual (especially Spanish) candidates are encouraged to apply.

Alternate listing with the same role/details is also on Indeed: Parts Specialist – O’Reilly Auto Parts

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores Location: Picayune, MS

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced role helping travelers with purchases, running the register, and keeping the store, restrooms, and fuel area clean. Comes with flexible scheduling, competitive pay, career development, and a chance to transition to regular employment if it’s a good fit.

If something here looks right for you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.