Picayune has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are waiting at Pearl River County SPCA and would love to grow up with a family of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Pearl River County SPCA Phone: (601) 798-8000

Marbles is a classic little tuxedo boy with that sharp black-and-white look everyone loves. As a young kitten, he’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Marbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Pearl River County SPCA Phone: (601) 798-8000

Fluffy Fizzy is a longhaired gray baby who will likely grow into a very handsome, soft companion. He’s still little, so he’ll do best with a patient home that can help him learn the ropes and feel safe.

👉 Meet Fizzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Pearl River County SPCA Phone: (601) 798-8000

Buddy is a gray/blue Russian Blue kitten with a soft coat and bright future ahead of him. He’s ready for a family who can give him indoor safety, toys, and gentle social time as he grows up.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Picayune, MS and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Pearl River County SPCA at (601) 798-8000 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.