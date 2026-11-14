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🐱 Sweet Picayune Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Picayune has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are waiting at Pearl River County SPCA and would love to grow up with a family of their own.
Marbles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Marbles is a classic little tuxedo boy with that sharp black-and-white look everyone loves. As a young kitten, he’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Marbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fizzy
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Fluffy Fizzy is a longhaired gray baby who will likely grow into a very handsome, soft companion. He’s still little, so he’ll do best with a patient home that can help him learn the ropes and feel safe.
👉 Meet Fizzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: Russian Blue
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Buddy is a gray/blue Russian Blue kitten with a soft coat and bright future ahead of him. He’s ready for a family who can give him indoor safety, toys, and gentle social time as he grows up.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Picayune, MS and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Pearl River County SPCA at (601) 798-8000 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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