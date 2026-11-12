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🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Picayune
Looking for a four-legged friend in Picayune, MS? These adoptable dogs at Pearl River County SPCA are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
Liam
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Liam is a tiny mixed-breed pup with a soft tan coat and black markings. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. If you’re looking to raise a puppy from the start, Liam could be a great match.
👉 Meet Liam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Logan
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Logan is a chocolate-colored baby boy with a sweet mixed-breed look. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family. Puppy classes, toys, and gentle guidance will help him grow into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Logan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucas
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Lucas is another adorable brown baby from this mixed-breed group. He’s young, eager to learn, and ready for a home that can give him structure, socialization, and plenty of affection as he grows.
👉 Meet Lucas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Levi
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Levi is a chocolate-colored baby boy who, like his brothers, is just starting out in life. He’ll do best with a family ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of daily interaction to help him become a confident adult dog.
👉 Meet Levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cash
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Cash is a medium-sized terrier mix with a white coat and black markings. As an adult dog, he may be a good choice if you prefer a pup who is past the tiny baby stage and a bit more settled than a young puppy.
👉 Meet Cash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rico
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA
- Phone: (601) 798-8000
Rico is a young German Shepherd mix with a black coat and white markings. As a baby shepherd mix, he’ll likely be active and will benefit from training, exercise, and mental enrichment as he grows.
👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Pearl River County SPCA at (601) 798-8000 or visit their listings online to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.