🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Picayune

Looking for a four-legged friend in Picayune, MS? These adoptable dogs at Pearl River County SPCA are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix

Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Phone: (601) 798-8000

Liam is a tiny mixed-breed pup with a soft tan coat and black markings. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. If you’re looking to raise a puppy from the start, Liam could be a great match.

👉 Meet Liam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix

Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Phone: (601) 798-8000

Logan is a chocolate-colored baby boy with a sweet mixed-breed look. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family. Puppy classes, toys, and gentle guidance will help him grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Logan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix

Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Phone: (601) 798-8000

Lucas is another adorable brown baby from this mixed-breed group. He’s young, eager to learn, and ready for a home that can give him structure, socialization, and plenty of affection as he grows.

👉 Meet Lucas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix

Black Mouth Cur / Pomeranian mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Phone: (601) 798-8000

Levi is a chocolate-colored baby boy who, like his brothers, is just starting out in life. He’ll do best with a family ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of daily interaction to help him become a confident adult dog.

👉 Meet Levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult (male)

Adult (male) Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Phone: (601) 798-8000

Cash is a medium-sized terrier mix with a white coat and black markings. As an adult dog, he may be a good choice if you prefer a pup who is past the tiny baby stage and a bit more settled than a young puppy.

👉 Meet Cash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Pearl River County SPCA

Phone: (601) 798-8000

Rico is a young German Shepherd mix with a black coat and white markings. As a baby shepherd mix, he’ll likely be active and will benefit from training, exercise, and mental enrichment as he grows.

👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Pearl River County SPCA at (601) 798-8000 or visit their listings online to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.