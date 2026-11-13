Over the course of three traffic stops in Pearl River County, four individuals were arrested on drug-related charges.

The first arrest occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on 839 S. Beech St., where officers pulled over Amanda Burkett. During the stop, officers discovered crack cocaine in Burkett’s vehicle, leading to her charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The next two arrests took place on Thursday, Oct. 29. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a vehicle on Water Park Road, where they found Todd Kalland, 58, and Harley Robinson, 52, in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Kalland was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Robinson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The final traffic stop was also conducted on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 945 Rock Ranch Road. Sean Bennett, 47, was pulled over by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department. During the encounter, Bennett attempted to discard a pipe and struggled with officers during his arrest. They discovered methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle. Bennett was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, disorderly conduct for failure to comply, resisting arrest, careless driving and driving without a license.

All four individuals were taken to the Pearl River County Jail.