Pearl River County unofficial general election results

Pearl River County held its 2026 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with a voter turnout of 45.95%.

Below are the unofficial results from all 27 precincts within Pearl River County. Please note that these results will remain unofficial until absentee and affidavit votes are counted.

For United States Senate:

– Cindy Hyde-Smith: 11,850 votes

– Scott Colom: 4,008 votes

– Ty Pinkins: 668 votes

For the 4th Congressional District, U.S. House of Representatives:

– Mike Ezell: 12,251 votes

– Jeffrey Hulum III: 2,606 votes

– Carl Boyanton: 660 votes

For Appeals District 5, Position 1 – Court of Appeals Judge:

– Anthony ‘Tony’ Lawrence: 12,056 votes

For Chancery District 10, Place 1 – Chancery Court Judge:

– Renee McBride Porter: 13,079 votes

**For Chancery District 10, Place 3 – Chancery Court Judge:**

– Tara Kellar: 13,320 votes

For Chancery District 10, Place 4 – Chancery Court Judge:

– Chad Smith: 13,127 votes

For Circuit District 15, Place 1 – Circuit Court Judge:

– Brad A. Touchstone: 12,934 votes

For Circuit District 15, Place 2 – Circuit Court Judge:

– Prentiss G. Harrell: 7,299 votes

– Ryan Bruhi: 7,245 votes

For Circuit District 15, Place 3 – Circuit Court Judge:

– Richelle Lumpkin: 13,320 votes

For County Court Judge, Pearl River:

– Lisa Beech McGloffin: 13,064 votes

For PSD School Board Member District 1, Poplarville Separate Municipal School District 1:

– Christina Michelle Mille: 334 votes

– Kelly James-Penot: 185 votes

For PSD School Board Member District 2, Poplarville Separate Municipal School District 2:

-Rachael Culpepper: 594 votes

– Slade Jones: 350 votes

For PSD School Board Member District 3, Poplarville Separate Municipal School District 3:

– Beau Graham: 493 votes

– Bobby Peterson, Jr.: 421 votes

For PSD School Board Member District 4, Poplarville Separate Municipal School District 4:

– Jill Blossman Smith: 22 votes

– Jonathan Leo Smith: 327 votes

For PSD School Board Member District 5, Poplarville Separate Municipal School District 5:

– Tyler Davis: 796 votes

For Local Option Election – Alcoholic Liquors:

– Votes in favor of coming out from under the dry law: 10,464

– Votes against coming out from under the dry law: 5,764

For Local Option Election – Beer and Wine:

– Votes in favor of the measure: 10,844

– Votes against the measure: 5,264