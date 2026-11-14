Phoenixville has a nice mix of front-desk and retail jobs right now, from fitness to cannabis wellness. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)

National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness) Location: Phoenixville, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $12/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–3pm

Front-desk role at Planet Fitness helping members with check-ins, sign-ups, tours, and questions. Comes with hourly increases over time, PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health, dental, vision, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: **Sunnyside*** (Cresco Labs)

**Sunnyside*** (Cresco Labs) Location: Phoenixville, PA

Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Cannabis dispensary role helping customers choose the right products and learn how they work. Expect a mix of customer service, sales, inventory, and cash handling, with training, benefits for eligible employees, and a focus on growth and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Phoenixville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.