🚛 Special bagged leaf pickup on November 17

Phoenixville will have a special bagged leaf collection on Tuesday, November 17 for all bagged leaf areas.

To have your leaves picked up:

Use biodegradable paper bags (no plastic)

(no plastic) Print your address clearly on each bag

clearly on each bag Place bags at your normal trash pickup location before collection time on 11/17

This is a one-day special pickup, so make sure your bags are out and labeled so they don’t get missed.