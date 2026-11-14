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Phoenixville
⚠️ Special bagged leaf pickup in Phoenixville Nov. 17
13 days ago
🚛 Special bagged leaf pickup on November 17
Phoenixville will have a special bagged leaf collection on Tuesday, November 17 for all bagged leaf areas.
To have your leaves picked up:
- Use biodegradable paper bags (no plastic)
- Print your address clearly on each bag
- Place bags at your normal trash pickup location before collection time on 11/17
This is a one-day special pickup, so make sure your bags are out and labeled so they don’t get missed.
More Info: Alert Center • Special Pickup 11/17 - Bagged Leaf ...
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