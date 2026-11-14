PHOENIX — It was an exciting morning of volleyball between top-ranked Phoenix Country Day School and No. 2 Scottsdale Christian Academy in the quest to crown a 2A State Champion.

With a well-balanced attack, PCDS was able to get the job done and win the match 3-1, claiming the title. For Coach Kat Glaesman and her squad, it was a surreal moment.

“It’s just been such a journey,” Glaesman said.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” junior Annkia Etheridge said. “We’ve been working towards it this whole season, so I’m just really greatful for this opportunity to play on this team.”

Part of Phoenix Country Day’s success was the ability to have contributions from a number of girls on the team.

“I think it was something that was really unique to us, because of how talented we are,” Etheridge said. “Other teams are very heavy on one hitter, but since we had a good connection with our setter and we had good team chemistry, that really was instrumental to helping us win the state championship.”

Glaesman said part of what makes this championship different from the other three in program history is the depth of the team.

“I think we’re definitely the deepest team in the state, where so many girls sitting on the bench would be starting at any other program,” Glaesman said. “I think we can run a much more balanced attack, and (SCA) always had to be on their toes and they didnt know which hitter it was going to.”

In set one, PCDS found itself leading 5-1 to start things out, forcing SCA to call a timeout in an attempt to get something going. The lead was already established, though, and from there, PCDS was able to continue building upon it.

After a line violation pushed PCDS’s lead to 20-15, SCA called another timeout. Coming out of the timeout, junior Layla Jarvis had an ace to extend the lead to 21-15.

PCDS was able to build a 24-17 lead, but struggled to close out the set, giving up three more points before sophomore Emery Ossenfort hammered it down to finish things. PCDS won 25-20 to lead the match 1-0.

“I think we’re really lucky to have multiple people to lean on, especially if someone’s having an off day or not really doing great, then we can lean on other players,” senior Rian Chang said.

Set two was again Phoenix Country Day early to get started, but Scottsdale Christian came roaring back to take a 9-7 lead. Trying to manage things before they got out of hand, Glaesman called a timeout. SCA was hot, though, and continued pushing to a 16-10 lead.

A kill from Jarvis got things rolling for PCDS, before a huge block from senior Jodie Jones cut the lead to 16-12. Jarvis put down another kill, forcing SCA to use a timeout as the lead was cut to only three.

PCDS was able to work its way back and take an 18-17 lead, but it would be short-lived. A kill from Kaya Olafson would tie things before a block from junior Tilly Gardner gave SCA the 19-18 lead.

On the next play, the ball ended up being hit into the net before junior Sophie Weller had an ace for SCA, leading PCDS to call a timeout.

The deficit would be too much to overcome, though, as SCA closed things out with an ace from Olafson to take set two 25-21 and even the match 1-1.

“(SCA) has a lot of powerful hitters, and I think we’re not used to seeing that many weapons,” Glaesman said. “Like, three or four good hitters, so we really had to step up our defense.”

Phoenix Country Day was able to push its way out to an 8-3 lead in set three behind a strong performance from Jones. SCA called a timeout, but PCDS pushed the lead to 9-3 with a kill from sophomore Annabel Dulitz.

Slowly but surely, Scottsdale Christian started clawing its way back into things, forcing PCDS to take a timeout. Phoenix Country Day then went on to score five straight, leading SCA to call a timeout to regroup.

Later in the set, PCDS worked its way to a nine point lead, but SCA caught a late wind and started making another push to close the gap. Once again getting to 24 and struggling to put SCA away, Glaesman called a timeout.

The next serve went of bounds, giving Phoenix Country Day set three 25-17 and a 2-1 lead in the match.

“We’ve worked really hard throughout the season,” Chang said. “I’m just really proud of how we played today.”

Riding the momentum, set four was all PCDS early on as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead. SCA called a timeout and talked it over, answering by going on a 5-1 run. Unfotunately for SCA, a serve out of bounds would give some of the momentum back to PCDS followed by a hit out of bounds

Phoenix Country Day feeling the shift, put down a huge kill from Emery Ossenfort followed by an ace from Chang. SCA called a timeout trailing 11-5.

Scottsdale Christian continued to try to make a run, but midway through the fourth set, an injury to junior Sienna Knight would take some of the wind out of the sails.

Still giving it their all, the girls from SCA attempted to rally with what they had to work with, but the deficit was too large. A kill from Jarvis would put an end to the match, as Phoenix Country Day took set four 25-17.

“I’m just so happy for this group of girls,” Glaesman said. “They’re a really, really hard working group of girls. Our team culture has been awesome. They’re so kind to each other, they work hard. We’ve been working so hard at practice. So, it’s a really good group of girls and to get this to end their season makes me really happy.”

Brittany Bowyer is a Report for America corps member, covering sports for Independent Newsmedia in Arizona. Report for America places talented journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and regions.