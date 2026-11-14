Elijah Garcia carries four-generation boxing legacy into ring, fights for family's future

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LAS VEGAS – At 16, most teenagers are worried about how they’ll get their first car or whom they’re going to ask to the homecoming dance.

Elijah Garcia was preparing for something much bigger: fatherhood.

Garcia had just won one of the biggest tournaments of his young boxing career, and a professional future was beginning to take shape. But his decision to turn pro wasn’t driven by boxing alone.

Garcia saw an opportunity to turn his talent into a way to provide for his soon-to-be family.

“I had a kid on the way,” Garcia said. “I won one of the biggest tournaments, and I decided to go pro.”

Now 23, Garcia is 18-2 as a professional boxer, holds the WBC Latino and WBA Intercontinental championship belts and is raising three children with his wife. What started as a decision made before he was old enough to drive has become a career built around the people depending on him.

Garcia’s next opportunity comes Dec. 5, when he is scheduled to face undefeated Thomas O’Toole, who enters the matchup with a 16-0 professional record. The fight presents a significant test for Garcia as he continues working toward his goal of becoming world champion.

Boxing has been part of the Garcia family for generations. Elijah is a fourth-generation boxer, following the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather.

But the motivation behind his career is uniquely his.

“If I didn’t have children, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Garcia said. “I have kids; probably (could) be doing whatever I wanted to do, but instead I got a lot of responsibilities. I got a wife, and I do what I can to put food on the table and provide for them.”

Garcia didn’t always envision himself as a boxer. Growing up, he played several sports, including football, basketball, soccer and even baseball. It took the influence of a friend and his grandfather to get him interested in stepping into the ring.

“I was kind of tricked into it, to be honest,” Garcia said. “I liked football a lot. I was good at baseball. I played basketball and soccer, I played it all. I had a friend who was boxing all the time and then my grandpa, he was a big influence. He was like ‘You know, you could fight,’ and I fell in love with it.”

What began as an introduction to the sport eventually became something more. Garcia started boxing around 12, had his first fight around 13, and turned professional just a few years later.

His father, George Garcia, watched that progression firsthand. A former boxer himself, George recognized his son’s athletic ability early. But what separated Elijah, he said, was his mentality.

“If I tell him, ‘Hey man, go running before I come back,’ he would go running,” George said. “He took it serious.”

George admitted he wasn’t always as disciplined when he was younger. When his own father told him to run, he sometimes pretended he had done it.

Elijah, he said, was different. He followed through, taking the training and the opportunity seriously.

The contrast between their experiences in boxing went beyond training habits.

“I boxed to make my dad happy,” George said.

He enjoyed fighting, but the demands of training were another story. George didn’t want his son to have the same experience. Instead, he watched Elijah develop a genuine connection with the sport and eventually choose it for himself.

That decision at 16 changed the direction of Elijah’s life.

It also gave George a new role in the family legacy: He was not just a father who had boxed, but a trainer helping his son chase something he never reached himself.

Today, George serves as Elijah’s trainer, a role that requires him to balance the instincts of a parent with the demands of preparing a pro fighter. That commitment extends beyond the ring. George is building a gym in Wittmann, Arizona, specifically for his son, giving Elijah a place to train and continue developing his professional career closer to home.

A father knows when his son is exhausted, but a trainer knows when he needs to keep going.

“When he’s tired, you know, he looks tapped out like he can’t go into the round and he’s got five left,” George said. “I could always say, ‘Let’s end it here.’ But if I don’t push him to go that five rounds, then I would have to worry about the fight.”

The learning process goes both ways. As Elijah continues to develop, George understands that his own growth as a trainer is part of the journey.

“If he gets better, I’m going to have to get better as a coach,” George said.

George has put his own life on hold to help Elijah pursue a professional career, even leaving his job to dedicate more time to training him.

He believes his son can become a world champion, but his pride in his son isn’t measured just by what happens inside the ring.

“I’m proud no matter what,” George said. “He’s way more patient than I was at his age. You know, he has three kids, and he’s a good dad.”

For George, watching Elijah become a father has been just as meaningful as watching him become a pro boxer. It’s also a reminder that the demands of the sport extend well beyond the fighter.

Garcia knows the people closest to him feel those demands, too. Training camps and fight preparation often mean less time at home, leaving his wife to handle much of the responsibility of raising their children.

“It’s a big sacrifice for both of us because I’m not spending time with the kids,” Garcia said. “I’m not spending time with my wife. My wife is doing it all by herself.”

It’s a challenge George remembers facing himself. As a young boxer, he spent long stretches away from home. One memory, in particular, has stayed with him: returning home after time away and hearing his young son call him by his first name.

“I’d come back home and he’s calling me George,” George said. “So then I was like, ‘Damn.’”

The experience gave George a firsthand understanding of what a boxing career can cost a family.

Now, as Elijah works to build his own career, the family has found ways to share that responsibility. His brothers help during training and fight week, with one serving as an assistant coach.

What began as a father helping his son box has grown into a family working toward the same goal.

For Elijah Garcia, the motivation behind his goal hasn’t changed since he was a teenager. The stakes have only grown along with his family.

“I got a lot to prove,” Garcia said. “And on top of it, I got a family to take care of. So I go in there and I got to do what I got to do.”

His 18-2 record reflects the progress of a young professional still chasing a world title. But the numbers don’t tell the story of the decision that put him on this path.

At 16, Garcia entered the professional world with a child on the way. Now, with a wife and three children, he’s still fighting for the future he envisioned when he first made that choice.

Four generations of the Garcia family have stepped into the ring. For Elijah, carrying that legacy forward means more than following the footsteps of the men before him.

It means making sure the next generation has something to stand on.

This article first appeared on Cronkite News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.