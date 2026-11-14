Games played Nov. 13

Open Division first round

#11 O'Connor (7-4) 52, #6 Gilbert Perry (8-3) 35

#1 Liberty and #4 Centennial had a bye into the quarterfinals

5A second round

#5 Desert Edge (9-2) 31, #12 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (5-7) 6

#11 Cactus (10-2) 22, #6 Tucson Desert View (11-1) 20

#9 Canyon View (10-2) 17, #8 Chandler Arizona College Prep (7-2) 10

#4 ALA-Gilbert North (11-0) 42, #20 Sunrise Mountain (7-5) 33

#10 Cave Creek Cactus SHadows (6-6) 38, #7 Millennium (9-2) 26

4A second round

#5 Northwest Christian (9-2) 38, #21 Phoenix Sierra Linda (10-2) 7

#8 Peoria (8-3) 30, #9 Phoenix Arcadia (8-4) 13