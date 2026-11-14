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American Football
West Valley Preps 2026 football playoff Week 2 scoreboard
12 days ago
Games played Nov. 13
Open Division first round
#11 O'Connor (7-4) 52, #6 Gilbert Perry (8-3) 35
#1 Liberty and #4 Centennial had a bye into the quarterfinals
5A second round
#5 Desert Edge (9-2) 31, #12 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (5-7) 6
#11 Cactus (10-2) 22, #6 Tucson Desert View (11-1) 20
#9 Canyon View (10-2) 17, #8 Chandler Arizona College Prep (7-2) 10
#4 ALA-Gilbert North (11-0) 42, #20 Sunrise Mountain (7-5) 33
#10 Cave Creek Cactus SHadows (6-6) 38, #7 Millennium (9-2) 26
4A second round
#5 Northwest Christian (9-2) 38, #21 Phoenix Sierra Linda (10-2) 7
#8 Peoria (8-3) 30, #9 Phoenix Arcadia (8-4) 13