Three Phoenix restaurants were featured on OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2026.

Two Scottsdale restaurants also made the list, making it five total in the Valley and Arizona.

The online restaurant reservation service released the list earlier this month. Restaurants in their Top 100 were not ranked 1-100.

Arizona restaurants in Top 100

Phoenix

Christopher’s at Wrigley Mansion

Steak 44

Uppercut

Scottsdale

Cafe Monarch

Ocean 44

The Top 100 list is meant to reflect the restaurants diners sought out and loved this year. It was generated from more than 11 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics.

“Diners have no shortage of places they can turn to for dining inspiration, but none quite like our Top 100, which casts a wide net across the country and reflects the restaurants Americans are truly loving,” stated Amy Wei, chief operating officer at OpenTable, in a news release.

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