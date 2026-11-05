Phoenix's Desert Ridge Marketplace plans holiday events in November, December

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is celebrating the holiday season this November and December with festive entertainment, family activities and opportunities to give back.

From tree-lighting celebrations benefiting Phoenix Children’s to Santa visits, artisan shopping and a Nutcracker performance, the shopping center offers many ways to celebrate while supporting the community.

Scottsdale Children’s Business Fair

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace

What: Families can shop handmade items, crafts, games and creative products from young entrepreneurs running their own businesses for the day. The community event celebrates children’s creativity while helping them build confidence, communication and money-management skills.

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Desert Ridge

When: 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23; tree lighting at 7:15 p.m.

Where: The District Stage

What: Desert Ridge Marketplace will transform into “Cheerville” with live entertainment, strolling characters, holiday crafts and visits with Santa. Santa and Mrs. Claus will help illuminate the holiday tree at 7:15 p.m., followed by free Santa photos from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Ticketed experiences offer early access and additional perks, with proceeds benefiting patients and families at Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund. Visit the event page here for details and tickets.

The Makers Hive Holiday Market

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: Throughout the District

What: Nearly 40 local artisan vendors and small businesses will offer custom clothing, permanent jewelry, handcrafted candles and more. Shoppers can find distinctive holiday gifts while supporting local makers.

Free Santa Photos

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 and Saturday Dec. 19

Where: Near AMC Theatres in The District

What: Families can meet Santa and capture a holiday keepsake during free photo opportunities, with seasonal shopping and dining nearby.

The Giving Machine

When: Dec. 9, 2026, through Jan. 2, 2027

Where: Near Nike and Copper Blues

What: The Light the World Giving Machine turns a holiday shopping trip into an opportunity to help others. Visitors can use the charitable vending machine to donate meals, clean water and other necessities to people served by participating local and global organizations.

The Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree at Desert Ridge

When: Week of Nov. 13th

Where: The District Stage

What: Shoppers can help fulfill a local child’s holiday wishes by selecting an angel tag and purchasing the gifts listed. The Salvation Army’s annual program supports local families during the holiday season.

Editor's note: The above was republished from a Vestar news release.