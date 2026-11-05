Brophy Golf leads field going into day two of State Championships

LAVEEN — It’s the second and final day of the Boys Division I Golf State Championships, and Brophy is leading the field at the halfway point.

On Wednesday, the Broncos shot six-under-par 282, finishing one stroke ahead of Catalina Foothills.

In the individual competition, seniors Asher Nelson and Jack Langbein both shot three-under-par 69 on day one, placing them in a tie for fourth going into Thursday’s competition.

Brittany Bowyer is a Report for America corps member, covering sports for Independent Newsmedia in Arizona. Report for America places talented journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and regions.