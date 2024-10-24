Open in App
    AP-Network 5:15 aed

    2 days ago

    AP SportsMinute <<CAT:Sports>>

    AP SportsMinute-Mariam intro voicer

    apa396931-Voicer--NEW YORK-(Tom Mariam, correspondent)-“Mariam, AP Sports”-The Clippers open their new arena with a loss on opening night, the Capitals overwhelm the Flyers for the second straight night, the Panthers go back to their Young quarterback, and the Chiefs acquire an All-Pro receiver. Correspondent Tom Mariam reports.

    <<CUT *396931 (10/24/24)>>

    AP SportsWatch <<CAT:Sports>>

    AP SportsWatch-Mariam intro wrap

    apa396935-Wrap--NEW YORK-(Tom Mariam, correspondent, with correspondents Mark Meyers, Michael Luongo, Denny Kapp, Dave Ferry and Gethin Coolbaugh, and various NBA players and coaches)-“Mariam, AP Sports”-The Clippers get clipped in their first game in their new arena, Steph Curry gets the Warriors off to a strong start, Joel Embiid sits out as the Sixers lose their opener, the Caps hand the Flyers their 6th straight loss, and Patrick Mahomes gets a titan of a receiver in a trade. Correspondent Tom Mariam reports.

    <<CUT *396935 (10/24/24)>>

    Election 2024 Harris Town Hall Moments <<CAT:Government and Politics>>

    Election 2024 Harris Town Hall Moments-intro voice

    apa396932-Voicer--WASHINGTON-(Donna Warder, AP correspondent)-“Donna Warder, Washington”-Vice President Kamala Harris is calling her Republican opponent Donald Trump a fascist. AP correspondent Donna Warder reports.

    <<CUT *396932 (10/24/24)>>

    Koreas Tensions <<CAT:General News-International>>

    Koreas Tensions-intro voicer balloon trash

    apa396934-Voicer--SEOUL, South Korea-(Karen Chammas, AP correspondent )-“I'm Karen Chammas”-AP correspondent Karen Chammas reports on ramped up tensions between North and South Korea.

    <<CUT *396934 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Magic 116 Heat 97 <<CAT:Sports-Basketball>>

    NBA Magic 116 Heat 97-Kapp intro wrap

    apa396940-Wrap--MIAMI-(Denny Kapp, correspondent, with Magic head coach Jahmal Mosley)-“I'm Denny Kapp”-The Magic get a big game from their All-Star forward to put out the Heat on opening night. Correspondent Denny Kapp reports.

    <<CUT *396940 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Magic 116 Heat 97-Banchero

    apa396942-Actuality--MIAMI-(Paolo Banchero (bahn-KEHR'-oh), forward, Orlando Magic)-“to the top”-Magic forward Paolo Banchero says it's special to be mentioned in the same breath as Magic legends Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady. ((Banchero's 33 points were the most by a Magic player on opening night since Shaquille O'Neal had 42 points in 1993))

    <<CUT *396942 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Magic 116 Heat 97-Kapp Q

    apa396941-Question and Answer Session--MIAMI-(Denny Kapp, correspondent)-“for the Heat”-Correspondent Denny Kapp reports Paolo Banchero drains a game-high 33 points, to lead the Magic past the Heat, 116-97.

    <<CUT *396941 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Suns 116 Clippers 113 <<CAT:Sports-Basketball>>

    NBA Suns 116 Clippers 113-Meyers intro wrap

    apa396937-Wrap--INGLEWOOD, Calif.-(Mark Meyers, correspondent, with Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer)-“Meyers, Inglewood, Calif.”-It was hardly a grand opening for the LA Clippers as they lost in overtime to the Phoenix Suns, 116-113, in the first game played at their new home arena. Correspondent Mark Meyers reports from the Clippers brand-new arena.

    <<CUT *396937 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Suns 116 Clippers 113-Meyers Q

    apa396939-Question and Answer Session--INGLEWOOD, Calif.-(Mark Meyers, correspondent)-“4-point-8 seconds remaining”-Correspondent Mark Meyers reports from the brand-new Intuit Dome, where it was hardly a grand opening for the LA Clippers, who lost in overtime to the Phoenix Suns, 116-113.

    <<CUT *396939 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Suns 116 Clippers 113-Durant

    apa396938-Actuality--INGLEWOOD, Calif.-(Kevin Durant, forward, Phoenix Suns)-“great team win”-Suns forward Kevin Durant enjoyed watching how his team was able to rally back to win the game

    <<CUT *396938 (10/24/24)>>

