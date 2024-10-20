Carpenter: Screen time and childhood development -- how much is too much?

As screens become more prevalent in daily life, understanding the impact on childhood development is crucial. Parents often wonder how much screen time is appropriate for young children, especially when it comes to non-educational content.

According to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry , children aged 2 to 5 should have limited screen time outside of educational use — roughly one hour on weekdays and up to three hours on weekend days. For parents, this guidance serves as a valuable baseline for creating a balanced approach to screen usage.

Finding the right balance

The quality of content children consume is just as important as the amount of time spent on screens. When children engage with enriching and age-appropriate content, it can support cognitive and social development. For instance, apps and games that encourage creativity, like drawing apps, or those that focus on problem-solving, such as simple puzzle games, can provide positive experiences while they’re using screens.

However, even with educational or enriching content, it’s vital to set clear limits to ensure screen time doesn’t interfere with other aspects of the child’s day, such as family meals, outdoor play and bedtime routines. Studies show that screen time exceeding recommended limits can contribute to issues such as reduced executive functioning and delayed language skills, especially in young children. As a result, it’s essential to use screen time as just one of many options for learning and play rather than a central focus of the child’s daily activities.

To encourage a healthy relationship with screens, parents should avoid using them as a reward or punishment tool. When screen time is used as a reward, it may become a highly sought-after activity, which can lead to overuse and dependence. Instead, parents can provide a range of activities and allow screen time to be one of several enjoyable options.

The Importance of hands-on learning

While screens can offer some educational value, they cannot provide the sensory experiences that are crucial for early childhood development. Sensory activities help children build connections between their actions and the physical objects, which supports cognitive growth and motor skills. For example, rather than playing a cooking game on a tablet, a child could help mix ingredients in the kitchen. In doing so, they experience textures, smells and sounds that a screen cannot replicate.

Another activity that supports hands-on learning is building with blocks. Children learn about balance, weight and gravity by stacking blocks and seeing if their structure stands or falls. They can apply these skills to other situations, such as building a bridge with household items like boxes and books, then testing its strength by seeing how many small toys it can hold before collapsing. These types of activities allow children to test concepts they encounter in real-world settings, encouraging problem-solving and creative thinking.

According to the textbook, “ Preschoolers at Play ,” having a stable base of fine motor skills allows young children to perform various tasks, including caring for their personal needs, such as buttoning or zipping their coats, and participating in literacy activities, such as drawing and writing. To develop these skills, children need a wide range of experiences that engage the muscle groups in their wrists, hands and fingers. (p. 104) These activities provide real sensory feedback that screens cannot, helping children learn through touch, sight, and sound.

Encouraging parent-child interaction

Parents are encouraged to actively participate in their child’s learning and play activities, both on-screen and off-screen. Parent educators suggest discussing the thoughts and actions involved in playing games to help children develop language and vocabulary skills. Talking about what’s happening on the screen not only reinforces the content but also provides children with an opportunity to articulate their observations and ideas.

By choosing quality content, setting limits and encouraging hands-on experiences, parents can create a well-rounded environment that supports their child’s growth, learning and curiosity. Screen time, when used thoughtfully, can be a valuable tool to support development rather than detract from it. Through a balanced approach, parents can help children benefit from digital experiences while reaping the developmental rewards of hands-on play and social interaction.

Editor’s note: DeaAnna Carpenter is a parent educator with Arizona's Children Association . Reader reactions, pro or con, are welcomed at AzOpinions@iniusa.org .