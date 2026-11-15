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🏭 Phoenix, AZ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Quality & Production Roles
Phoenix’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with quality, maintenance, and warehouse skills. If you like hands-on work and keeping operations running smoothly, this week has some solid options.
Quality Support Specialist
Employer: Tremco CPG Inc.
Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel within territory, some work from home)
Type: Full-time, hourly
Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year
You’ll train roofing crews on proper product use, visit job sites, and inspect work for quality and safety. Good fit if you have strong roofing/building science experience and like being in the field with a lot of independence.
Lead Manufacturing QA/QC Technician
Employer: DPR Construction (EIG Electrical Systems)
Location: Surprise, AZ (Greater Phoenix area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $89,600–$123,200/year
Lead daily quality inspections in a manufacturing setting, solve complex quality issues, and mentor other inspectors. Ideal if you have 5–7 years QA/QC experience in manufacturing/fabrication and want a lead role with strong pay.
Mechanical/Electrical Sr. Receiving Inspector
Employer: Moog Inc. – Space Group
Location: Phoenix/Gilbert, AZ (onsite, 9/80 schedule)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $30.00–$35.00/hour
Inspect incoming mechanical and electronic parts for aerospace projects, using precision tools and GD&T. Great for experienced inspectors who want a steady 9/80 schedule, strong benefits, and space-industry work.
Maintenance Planner/Scheduler
Employer: HelloFresh
Location: Phoenix, AZ (cold environment facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $38.75/hour
Plan and schedule maintenance work to keep production lines running and avoid downtime. Best for someone with 5+ years in maintenance, strong CMMS skills, and comfort working around material-handling equipment.
Inventory Control/Quality Assurance Coordinator
Employer: Performance Foodservice
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Monitor inventory accuracy and product quality in a food distribution warehouse, including cycle counts and inspections. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in QA/food safety and can work in cooler/freezer environments.
Warehouse Worker
Employer: Performance Foodservice
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.75/hour
Handle general warehouse tasks like order selection, loading, and sanitation with day shift hours (Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:00 pm). Comes with Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, and growth potential in food distribution.
Principal Quality Systems & Compliance Specialist
Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: Not listed
Own the quality management system (ISO 9001/AS9100, FAA PMA), audits, CAPA, and training records for an aerospace/defense manufacturer. A strong fit if you’re experienced in regulated manufacturing and want to lead QMS and compliance.
ISO Engineer – Quality Management Systems & Construction
Employer: Marketech International Corporation USA
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support ISO 9001 compliance for high-tech construction projects, run audits, field inspections, and manage nonconformities. Great for someone with construction QA/QC experience who wants to grow in ISO and quality systems.
Production Inserter / Print Production Operator IV
Employer: XBP Global
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run and maintain digital, offset, and large-format print equipment, plus finishing tasks like cutting and binding. Best for experienced print operators who like fast-paced production and working with different machines.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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