Phoenix’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with quality, maintenance, and warehouse skills. If you like hands-on work and keeping operations running smoothly, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Tremco CPG Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel within territory, some work from home)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year

You’ll train roofing crews on proper product use, visit job sites, and inspect work for quality and safety. Good fit if you have strong roofing/building science experience and like being in the field with a lot of independence.

Employer: DPR Construction (EIG Electrical Systems)

Location: Surprise, AZ (Greater Phoenix area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,600–$123,200/year

Lead daily quality inspections in a manufacturing setting, solve complex quality issues, and mentor other inspectors. Ideal if you have 5–7 years QA/QC experience in manufacturing/fabrication and want a lead role with strong pay.

Employer: Moog Inc. – Space Group

Location: Phoenix/Gilbert, AZ (onsite, 9/80 schedule)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00–$35.00/hour

Inspect incoming mechanical and electronic parts for aerospace projects, using precision tools and GD&T. Great for experienced inspectors who want a steady 9/80 schedule, strong benefits, and space-industry work.

Employer: HelloFresh

Location: Phoenix, AZ (cold environment facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38.75/hour

Plan and schedule maintenance work to keep production lines running and avoid downtime. Best for someone with 5+ years in maintenance, strong CMMS skills, and comfort working around material-handling equipment.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Monitor inventory accuracy and product quality in a food distribution warehouse, including cycle counts and inspections. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in QA/food safety and can work in cooler/freezer environments.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.75/hour

Handle general warehouse tasks like order selection, loading, and sanitation with day shift hours (Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:00 pm). Comes with Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, and growth potential in food distribution.

Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Own the quality management system (ISO 9001/AS9100, FAA PMA), audits, CAPA, and training records for an aerospace/defense manufacturer. A strong fit if you’re experienced in regulated manufacturing and want to lead QMS and compliance.

Employer: Marketech International Corporation USA

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support ISO 9001 compliance for high-tech construction projects, run audits, field inspections, and manage nonconformities. Great for someone with construction QA/QC experience who wants to grow in ISO and quality systems.

Employer: XBP Global

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and maintain digital, offset, and large-format print equipment, plus finishing tasks like cutting and binding. Best for experienced print operators who like fast-paced production and working with different machines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.