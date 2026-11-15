Phoenix retail is buzzing right now—lots of national brands are hiring, plus a few niche spots if you like beauty, fitness, or food. Here are some solid options if you enjoy helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers use the self-checkout lanes, fix scanning/payment issues, and keep the front end running smoothly. Includes store discount, DailyPay access, and growth paths within Sprouts.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and rotate fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays looking great, and answer customer questions. Good fit if you like a fast pace and don’t mind lifting and walking a lot.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team on the sales floor, coach associates, and help customers with home improvement projects. Great for someone with a few years of retail and leadership experience.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $14.95–$16.25/hour

Shape brows, do threading and waxing, and support front desk and retail sales. Flexible schedule and a good match if you already have beauty or salon experience.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Scottsdale Fashion Square)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for incentives and benefits)

Help customers find the right shoes, hit sales goals, and keep the floor and fitting rooms tidy. Comes with merchandise discounts, potential bonuses, and access to benefits.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Happy Valley Rd Supercenter)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$30/hour + premiums & incentives

Support customers in the vision center while stocking and organizing merchandise. Strong benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 3121 E. Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily store operations, open/close, handle cash, and support/coach associates. Good step up if you’ve done retail and want leadership experience.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store clean, help customers on the floor and at the register, and stock new merchandise. Nice option if you like a busy, on-your-feet shift and a “treasure hunt” style store.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, and update customer records for medical products/services. More phone-and-computer based than sales-floor based.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on stocking, shipment, resets, and keeping the store spotless so guests have a great beauty shopping experience. Good for detail-oriented folks who like behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle the register, and sometimes do simple installs like wipers or battery tests. Includes PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth paths.

Employer: Peloton Interactive

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Chandler Fashion Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour + monthly commission

Top-tier sales role where you lead by example, demo Peloton equipment, and coach teammates on the floor. Strong benefits and ideal if you love fitness and commission-based selling.

Employer: Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support pool and spa equipment customers by processing orders, handling credits, and coordinating with Sales and Marketing. Great fit if you have B2B customer service experience and like detailed order work.

Employer: Townsquare Interactive

Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + bonus program (exact amount not listed)

Work with small business clients on their digital marketing, handle inbound/outbound calls, and focus on retention and ROI. Comes with 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 1525 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour + possible premiums

Cut, trim, and wrap meat, manage inventory, and help members with product choices. Strong Walmart/Sam’s benefits and education perks if you already have meat department experience.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Southeast Valley branches)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage relationships with affluent banking clients, offer tailored financial advice, and partner with specialists. Requires prior banking/sales experience and ability to obtain required licenses.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Laveen, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25/hour

Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set displays, and reset sections for multiple brands. Good if you like working independently with a flexible, task-based schedule.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the team, drive sales, manage inventory, and keep customer service at “WOW!” level. Great next step if you have retail leadership and some auto parts knowledge.

Employer: DXL Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time/Other

Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly bonuses)

Run a specialty Big + Tall men’s apparel store, coach your team, and build long-term guest relationships. Standalone store (not in a mall) with earlier closing hours and a focus on service.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Phoenix roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.