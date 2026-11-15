Phoenix hospitality is buzzing right now – lots of kitchens, hotels, and restaurants are hiring for both front and back of house. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership jobs with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead store shifts, manage inventory, cash, and customer service, and help train the team. Good fit if you’re ready to move up from driver or crew to management.

Employer: UHS – Quail Run Behavioral Health

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)

Prepare meals for patients and staff in a hospital setting, following menus and diet needs. Great if you have quantity cooking experience and want steady hours plus strong benefits.

Employer: Pollo Campero

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85035

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$28/hour + bonus, ~40 hrs/week

Hands-on shift leaders for a new restaurant opening in Maryvale Village. Includes paid training in California (all expenses covered), health benefits, PTO, and relocation help.

Employer: Encore

Location: Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.93–$24.60/hour

Supervise AV floor operations for events at the Arizona Biltmore, leading techs and ensuring smooth setups and great client service. Ideal if you have 3–5 years AV + hospitality experience and like fast-paced event work.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clean and reset guest rooms and bathrooms to hotel standards and handle special guest requests. Good entry into hotel work if you’re detail-oriented and like staying active.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Sort, wash, dry, fold, and stock hotel linens and follow safety and chemical guidelines. Back-of-house role for someone who likes routine and keeping things organized.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Prep and cook menu items to recipe, set up and break down your station, and follow health department rules. Nice fit if you’ve got line experience and want a boutique hotel vibe.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; offers weekly pay, bonuses, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep service fast, safe, and friendly. Great for someone with 1+ year restaurant leadership looking for growth and strong benefits.

Employer: The Capital Grille

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips, weekly pay, 401(k) match, insurance

Craft cocktails and other drinks, guide guests through the menu, and provide upscale bar service. Good for experienced bartenders who want a polished, fine-dining setting.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Norterra)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70K–$125K/year, avg $25K bonus, 401(k), PTO, annual Europe trip, no Sundays

Run the restaurant, develop your team, and drive results in a fast-casual concept focused on fresh food. Big upside here if you have 2–5 years restaurant leadership and want a set schedule and strong perks.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead catering operations from planning through event day, manage staff, and own client relationships and financial targets. Great for someone with 2+ years management in catering or events.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee the fresh-cut fruits and veggies section, supervise staff, prep product, and keep displays full and safe. Nice mix of light management and hands-on food work.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour, plus benefits and fun venue perks

Cook menu items in a busy entertainment center, help with prep, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Comes with free/discounted bowling, attractions, and food, plus health benefits and PTO.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality – Arizona Biltmore

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve New American dishes at a historic luxury resort, handle orders and payments, and keep guests happy. Perfect if you have 6–12 months serving experience and can work afternoons, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Too Sweet Cakes

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour, Mon–Fri 5pm–1am or 4pm–12am

Wash dishes, keep the bakery kitchen spotless, and help with basic tasks as needed. Great for night owls who want steady hours at a growing local bakery.

Employer: Salta

Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ

Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)

Other (in-person restaurant role) Pay: From $15.15/hour

Clear and reset tables, run food, and help keep service smooth at a brand-new Argentine-inspired restaurant. Nice entry role if you want to get in on an opening team and grow.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Phoenix spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.