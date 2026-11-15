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Phoenix
🍽️ Phoenix Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles $15–$28/hr+
5 days ago
Phoenix hospitality is buzzing right now – lots of kitchens, hotels, and restaurants are hiring for both front and back of house. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership jobs with solid pay and benefits.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (Central Ave)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead store shifts, manage inventory, cash, and customer service, and help train the team. Good fit if you’re ready to move up from driver or crew to management.
Cook – Behavioral Health Facility (Quail Run Hospital)
- Employer: UHS – Quail Run Behavioral Health
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)
Prepare meals for patients and staff in a hospital setting, following menus and diet needs. Great if you have quantity cooking experience and want steady hours plus strong benefits.
Shift Managers – Pollo Campero (West Phoenix)
- Employer: Pollo Campero
- Location: Phoenix, AZ 85035
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$28/hour + bonus, ~40 hrs/week
Hands-on shift leaders for a new restaurant opening in Maryvale Village. Includes paid training in California (all expenses covered), health benefits, PTO, and relocation help.
Event Operations Supervisor, Audio Visual – Arizona Biltmore
- Employer: Encore
- Location: Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.93–$24.60/hour
Supervise AV floor operations for events at the Arizona Biltmore, leading techs and ensuring smooth setups and great client service. Ideal if you have 3–5 years AV + hospitality experience and like fast-paced event work.
Room Attendant – DoubleTree Phoenix Midtown
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Clean and reset guest rooms and bathrooms to hotel standards and handle special guest requests. Good entry into hotel work if you’re detail-oriented and like staying active.
Laundry Attendant – DoubleTree Phoenix Midtown
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Sort, wash, dry, fold, and stock hotel linens and follow safety and chemical guidelines. Back-of-house role for someone who likes routine and keeping things organized.
Line Cook – Rise Uptown Hotel
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Prep and cook menu items to recipe, set up and break down your station, and follow health department rules. Nice fit if you’ve got line experience and want a boutique hotel vibe.
Restaurant Shift Manager – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; offers weekly pay, bonuses, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO
Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep service fast, safe, and friendly. Great for someone with 1+ year restaurant leadership looking for growth and strong benefits.
Bartender – The Capital Grille
- Employer: The Capital Grille
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location + tips, weekly pay, 401(k) match, insurance
Craft cocktails and other drinks, guide guests through the menu, and provide upscale bar service. Good for experienced bartenders who want a polished, fine-dining setting.
General Manager – Operating Partner (Norterra)
- Employer: Cafe Zupas
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Norterra)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70K–$125K/year, avg $25K bonus, 401(k), PTO, annual Europe trip, no Sundays
Run the restaurant, develop your team, and drive results in a fast-casual concept focused on fresh food. Big upside here if you have 2–5 years restaurant leadership and want a set schedule and strong perks.
Catering & Premium Service Manager
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead catering operations from planning through event day, manage staff, and own client relationships and financial targets. Great for someone with 2+ years management in catering or events.
Fresh Cut Supervisor – Produce
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee the fresh-cut fruits and veggies section, supervise staff, prep product, and keep displays full and safe. Nice mix of light management and hands-on food work.
Cook – Lucky Strike Entertainment
- Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$18/hour, plus benefits and fun venue perks
Cook menu items in a busy entertainment center, help with prep, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Comes with free/discounted bowling, attractions, and food, plus health benefits and PTO.
McArthur’s Server (Full-Time) – Arizona Biltmore
- Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality – Arizona Biltmore
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Serve New American dishes at a historic luxury resort, handle orders and payments, and keep guests happy. Perfect if you have 6–12 months serving experience and can work afternoons, evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Overnight Cleaner/Dishwasher – Too Sweet Cakes
- Employer: Too Sweet Cakes
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50/hour, Mon–Fri 5pm–1am or 4pm–12am
Wash dishes, keep the bakery kitchen spotless, and help with basic tasks as needed. Great for night owls who want steady hours at a growing local bakery.
Busser / Food Runner – Salta (Downtown Opening)
- Employer: Salta
- Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)
- Pay: From $15.15/hour
Clear and reset tables, run food, and help keep service smooth at a brand-new Argentine-inspired restaurant. Nice entry role if you want to get in on an opening team and grow.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Phoenix spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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