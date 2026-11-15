Phoenix is busy with new builds, remodels, and infrastructure work, so skilled tradespeople are in demand across the Valley.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR‑ranked GC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in‑office)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $90,000–$125,000 base + bonus + full benefits

Step into a senior project engineer/assistant PM role on complex ground‑up commercial and public projects with a clear path to Project Manager. Ideal if you have 3+ years commercial experience, know RFIs/submittals, and want long‑term growth with a busy GC.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Lead on‑site operations for affordable multifamily housing, from safety and scheduling to subcontractor coordination and inspections. Best fit for a Superintendent with 5+ years in multifamily/affordable housing and a valid OSHA 30.

(Note: Similar listings exist under other links, but it’s the same role with CyberCoders.)

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Supervise multiple projects across commercial, data center, warehouse, industrial, multifamily, and education sectors. You’ll run schedules, budgets, safety, and subcontractors; they’re looking for 5+ years supervisory/project management experience.

(Duplicate of another link in the list; role details are the same.)

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Hands‑on commercial roofing work on industrial, retail, and government buildings. Good fit if you’re comfortable with physical labor, heights, and want to learn installation, repair, and maintenance on the job.

Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full‑time (signatory, union wages per CBA)

High‑level field leadership role overseeing large mechanical piping scopes ($5M–$150M+) on data centers, semiconductors, hospitals, and more. You’ll manage 20–150+ pipefitters/welders, coordinate with fab shops, and drive safety, QA/QC, and schedule.

Employer: Depot Connect International (DCI)

Location: 4030 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $25.00–$45.00/hour, skill‑based reviews every 6 months

Work weekday 7:00 AM–3:30 PM shifts doing tank trailer repair, suspension work, air brakes, and inspections to DOT standards. Strong benefits plus options like a tool purchase program and training toward ASME welding certification.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Lead advanced diagnostics and complex mechanical/electrical repairs, handle tough drivability and electrical issues, and mentor other techs. Best for techs with 5+ years experience and strong ASE‑level skills.

Employer: Rivera’s Auto Body Shop

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85009 (in person)

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $20.00–$30.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Small shop looking for an experienced body tech who can handle panel repair and paint prep; painting and frame work are a plus. Spanish speakers welcome, and applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Hobaica Services

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Pay Range: $100,000–$175,000/year

Serve residential customers doing diagnostics, repairs, and installs, plus customer education and documentation. Comes with company vehicle, gas card, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and ongoing training; requires 2+ years plumbing service experience.

Employer: Café Connexion (Nox Group / RMCI)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Support preconstruction and estimating on large data center and mission‑critical jobs by handling document control, bids, NDAs, CRM updates, and proposal support. Great fit if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and have construction or estimating admin experience.

Employer: Cica‑Huntek

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in person)

Type: Full‑time

Lead the quality program for semiconductor process systems, including quality plans, inspections, subcontractor oversight, and turnover. They want 5+ years construction quality experience (10+ preferred) with 3+ years in quality leadership; professional English required, Mandarin a plus.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in person)

Type: Full‑time / other

Pay: $30.00–$45.00/hour

Full‑time multi‑trade role doing bathroom/kitchen remodels, additions, and general repairs, plus some handyman work. You’ll need experience across several trades, your own truck/van and tools, and comfort meeting homeowners and doing quotes.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on the road)

Type: Contract

Looking for experienced roofing crews for installs, tear‑offs, shingle/tile/metal roofs, underlayment, flashing, and repairs. You’ll need your own tools/equipment, follow OSHA safety, and hit project deadlines.

Employer: Sunstate Equipment

Location: Phoenix Metro (multiple branches)

Type: Hiring event for full‑time roles

Sunstate is immediately hiring shop and field technicians (apprentice techs, heavy equipment mechanics, aerial lift and field techs, service lead) across Phoenix, Deer Valley, Mesa, Buckeye, and Apache Junction. RSVP to meet hiring managers in person, learn about pay/benefits, and possibly interview on the spot.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.