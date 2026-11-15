Phoenix is busy hiring in community and social services right now. Good mix of entry-level caregiving and licensed social work roles with solid benefits.

Employer: Consumer Advocacy Projects, Inc (CAP)

Consumer Advocacy Projects, Inc (CAP) Location: Phoenix, AZ (NE/NW Phoenix, Glendale, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert)

(NE/NW Phoenix, Glendale, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert) Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-call (in-person)

Full-time, Part-time, On-call (in-person) Pay: $15.15/hour , weekly pay

, Highlights: No experience needed, paid training, flexible day/night/overnight shifts, full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, parental leave), and bonus programs. You’ll support adults with developmental disabilities in group homes or day programs and can grow your career within a state-funded agency.

Employer: Leona Group Schools

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay & benefits )

Not listed (includes ) Highlights: Campus-based role serving preschool–high school students. You’ll provide individual and group support, connect families to resources, and help with crisis response and schoolwide social-emotional programs. Requires a Master’s in Counseling/Social Work/Psychology and ADE Social Worker or Counselor Certification.

Employer: Dignity Health – St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $35.62 – $52.99/hour

Highlights: Hospital-based role at a major nonprofit medical center. You’ll do psychosocial assessments, counseling, crisis intervention, and care planning as part of a multidisciplinary team. Requires a Master’s in Social Work, 5+ years experience, and AZ LCSW.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.