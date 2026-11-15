Phoenix leadership roles are hot right now, especially in construction, finance, and complex operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are plenty of ways to step up your career here.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This role supports ground-up commercial builds with scheduling, budgeting, RFIs, and subcontractor coordination. Ideal if you have 3+ years in commercial construction and want a clear path to full Project Manager.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead up to six electrical contracts at once, from permits and schedules to budgets and closeout. Best for someone with 5+ years commercial/industrial electrical experience and strong NEC knowledge.

Employer: Macerich

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Based on experience (discussed in interviews)

Support retail construction projects at top shopping centers, helping manage budgets, schedules, contracts, and reports. Great fit if you have 1–4 years in construction and want exposure to major retail developments.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed; bonus eligible

Oversee 2+ apartment communities, leading onsite teams, budgets, leasing, and resident experience. Comes with robust benefits, generous PTO, and potential housing discounts at Greystar communities.

Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for a heavy civil firm)

(recruiting for a heavy civil firm) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $190,000 (annual)

Lead operations across multiple heavy civil projects (CMAR, design-build, airports, bridges, structural concrete). Designed for leaders with 15+ years construction experience and strong financial and team leadership skills.

Employer: USAA

Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote/hybrid options per policy)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $103,450 – $197,730

Shape and improve bank processes using data, risk management, and Agile methods. Ideal if you have 4+ years in financial services, risk, or operations and enjoy high-impact, cross-functional work.

Employer: USAA

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $127,310 – $243,340

Lead large, multi-year financial education programs for the military community, from content strategy to impact reporting. Great for seasoned program leaders with 8+ years project/program management and a passion for financial education.

Employer: USAA

Location: Phoenix, AZ / Remote-eligible (with on-site expectations if near an office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $103,450 – $197,730

Lead a team handling property and other insurance claims, focusing on quality, coaching, and process improvement. Best for leaders with 5+ years claims handling and 2+ years managing teams.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Run complex industrial and mission-critical projects like data centers, semiconductors, and manufacturing facilities. You’ll own budgets, schedules, risk, and client relationships—ideal if you have 4–6+ years PM experience in these sectors.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR-ranked GC client)

CyberCoders (Top ENR-ranked GC client) Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 base + bonus + benefits

Hybrid Senior PE / APM role on complex ground-up commercial and public projects, with a clear path to Project Manager. Great for candidates with 3–5+ years commercial construction and strong RFI/submittal and documentation skills.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a portfolio of health and community-based programs, managing budgets, metrics, and cross-functional teams. Good fit if you know person-centered care and enjoy improving processes and outcomes.

Employer: Structural Group, Inc. (STRUCTURAL)

Location: Arizona (first year), then potential relocation to Chicago, Charlotte, or Chattanooga

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $155,000 (annual, depending on experience)

Manage complex nuclear infrastructure repair projects (cooling towers, containment structures, etc.) with heavy travel. Ideal for PMs with 5–10 years industrial/nuclear or specialty construction and strong QA/safety focus.

Employer: Chamberlin Associates

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run a high-end residential community, owning budget, team leadership, leasing, and resident experience. Best for managers with 2+ years in residential property management and experience with discerning or luxury clientele.

Employer: SSOE Group

Location: North Phoenix, AZ (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $130,000/year

Co-lead semiconductor tool install design projects, acting as the main design liaison to client tool experts. Great if you have engineering project experience, fab or tool-install exposure, and want to work with advanced AI-enabled tools.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Phoenix, AZ (project-site based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by experience/location)

Lead large thermal power generation projects (combined-cycle and simple-cycle gas plants) from development through commissioning. A strong match for leaders with 10+ years in power generation and a track record on big greenfield/brownfield builds.

Employer: TrustBank

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Camelback Corridor)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 – $125,000 + discretionary bonus

Oversee banking relationships for high and ultra-high net worth clients, lead the Arizona banking team, and manage policies and procedures. Best for candidates with a degree in business/finance, 5+ years banking, and 2+ years in investments.

Employer: AccruePartners (for a healthcare manufacturing client)

(for a healthcare manufacturing client) Location: Phoenix-based, primarily remote in PST with 30–50% West Coast travel

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a remote team of technical service pros across the West Coast, owning regional service performance and process improvement. Great for leaders with 10+ years in service/field operations and experience managing dispersed teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Save the links you like and send out a couple of applications today while the roles are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.