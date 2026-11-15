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👔 Phoenix Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Open Roles
Phoenix leadership roles are hot right now, especially in construction, finance, and complex operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are plenty of ways to step up your career here.
Assistant Project Manager - Groundup Commercial Construction
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
This role supports ground-up commercial builds with scheduling, budgeting, RFIs, and subcontractor coordination. Ideal if you have 3+ years in commercial construction and want a clear path to full Project Manager.
Electrical Project Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Lead up to six electrical contracts at once, from permits and schedules to budgets and closeout. Best for someone with 5+ years commercial/industrial electrical experience and strong NEC knowledge.
Assistant Project Manager, Construction
- Employer: Macerich
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Based on experience (discussed in interviews)
Support retail construction projects at top shopping centers, helping manage budgets, schedules, contracts, and reports. Great fit if you have 1–4 years in construction and want exposure to major retail developments.
SR Community Manager - Mason Oliver
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed; bonus eligible
Oversee 2+ apartment communities, leading onsite teams, budgets, leasing, and resident experience. Comes with robust benefits, generous PTO, and potential housing discounts at Greystar communities.
Director of Construction Operations
- Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for a heavy civil firm)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $190,000 (annual)
Lead operations across multiple heavy civil projects (CMAR, design-build, airports, bridges, structural concrete). Designed for leaders with 15+ years construction experience and strong financial and team leadership skills.
Bank Business Process Consultant Senior
- Employer: USAA
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote/hybrid options per policy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $103,450 – $197,730
Shape and improve bank processes using data, risk management, and Agile methods. Ideal if you have 4+ years in financial services, risk, or operations and enjoy high-impact, cross-functional work.
Program Manager Lead – USAA Educational Foundation (USAAEF)
- Employer: USAA
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $127,310 – $243,340
Lead large, multi-year financial education programs for the military community, from content strategy to impact reporting. Great for seasoned program leaders with 8+ years project/program management and a passion for financial education.
Manager, Claims Operations
- Employer: USAA
- Location: Phoenix, AZ / Remote-eligible (with on-site expectations if near an office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $103,450 – $197,730
Lead a team handling property and other insurance claims, focusing on quality, coaching, and process improvement. Best for leaders with 5+ years claims handling and 2+ years managing teams.
Project Manager – Industrial / Mission Critical
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Run complex industrial and mission-critical projects like data centers, semiconductors, and manufacturing facilities. You’ll own budgets, schedules, risk, and client relationships—ideal if you have 4–6+ years PM experience in these sectors.
Senior Project Engineer / Assistant Project Manager – Groundup Commercial
- Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR-ranked GC client)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 base + bonus + benefits
Hybrid Senior PE / APM role on complex ground-up commercial and public projects, with a clear path to Project Manager. Great for candidates with 3–5+ years commercial construction and strong RFI/submittal and documentation skills.
Program Management Director – Healthcare
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a portfolio of health and community-based programs, managing budgets, metrics, and cross-functional teams. Good fit if you know person-centered care and enjoy improving processes and outcomes.
Nuclear Construction Project Manager
- Employer: Structural Group, Inc. (STRUCTURAL)
- Location: Arizona (first year), then potential relocation to Chicago, Charlotte, or Chattanooga
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $155,000 (annual, depending on experience)
Manage complex nuclear infrastructure repair projects (cooling towers, containment structures, etc.) with heavy travel. Ideal for PMs with 5–10 years industrial/nuclear or specialty construction and strong QA/safety focus.
Luxury Property Manager
- Employer: Chamberlin Associates
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a high-end residential community, owning budget, team leadership, leasing, and resident experience. Best for managers with 2+ years in residential property management and experience with discerning or luxury clientele.
Engineering Project Manager – Semiconductor Tool Install
- Employer: SSOE Group
- Location: North Phoenix, AZ (onsite only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $130,000/year
Co-lead semiconductor tool install design projects, acting as the main design liaison to client tool experts. Great if you have engineering project experience, fab or tool-install exposure, and want to work with advanced AI-enabled tools.
Senior Project Manager – Power Generation Construction
- Employer: Qualus
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (project-site based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by experience/location)
Lead large thermal power generation projects (combined-cycle and simple-cycle gas plants) from development through commissioning. A strong match for leaders with 10+ years in power generation and a track record on big greenfield/brownfield builds.
AVP, Wealth Management Banking Manager
- Employer: TrustBank
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Camelback Corridor)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $125,000 + discretionary bonus
Oversee banking relationships for high and ultra-high net worth clients, lead the Arizona banking team, and manage policies and procedures. Best for candidates with a degree in business/finance, 5+ years banking, and 2+ years in investments.
Regional Service Manager (West Coast)
- Employer: AccruePartners (for a healthcare manufacturing client)
- Location: Phoenix-based, primarily remote in PST with 30–50% West Coast travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a remote team of technical service pros across the West Coast, owning regional service performance and process improvement. Great for leaders with 10+ years in service/field operations and experience managing dispersed teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Save the links you like and send out a couple of applications today while the roles are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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