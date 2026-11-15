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Phoenix
⚖️ Phoenix Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Phoenix is busy right now for legal and compliance pros — from law firms to banks to autonomous trucking, there’s a lot happening across the Valley.
Here are several solid roles worth a look:
Associate Attorney (Product Liability Litigation)
- Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $172,500–$190,000
This national trial firm defends high‑stakes product liability cases for major global companies. You’ll get real courtroom experience fast — depositions, motions, discovery, and trial prep — with strong mentorship and a clear path toward partnership.
Global Financial Crimes Investigator – Consumer
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time (in‑office culture, 1st shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Investigate fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes while working closely with law enforcement and internal risk teams. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and solid BSA/AML knowledge and want big‑bank resources and training.
Compliance Manager – Product Development (P&C Insurance)
- Employer: Philadelphia Insurance Companies (Tokio Marine Group)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid / remote considered)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range (National): $114,400–$128,000
Lead end‑to‑end product development for commercial P&C lines, managing staff and partnering with actuarial, underwriting, IT, and claims. Great for someone with 10+ years product development or equivalent, commercial lines expertise, and management experience.
Inmate Release Specialist – SIMS
- Employer: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Unclassified
- Pay Range: $20.25–$32.50/hour
- Application Deadline: 11/16/26
Support the jail release process by reviewing legal documents, processing bonds and fines, and coordinating with courts and agencies. This is a good entry into the justice system if you have 2+ years clerical/admin experience and want strong benefits and long‑term stability.
AML Investigator – Project Assignment
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: 24th & Camelback, Phoenix, AZ (hybrid after training)
- Type: Contract (approx. 6–15 months)
- Pay: $30–$35/hour + potential monthly performance bonuses
- Start Date: January 11, 2027
Join a large‑scale AML/KYC investigation project as a Level I or II Investigator. Ideal if you have 1+ year hands‑on AML/BSA/KYC experience, can handle detailed case work, and like the idea of a defined‑term, full‑time project with hybrid flexibility.
Regulatory & Compliance Manager (Autonomous Fleet)
- Employer: Gatik
- Location: Phoenix, AZ or Santa Clara, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own regulatory compliance for a cutting‑edge autonomous truck fleet — from titling and IRP/IFTA to FMCSA rules and depot audits. Best for someone with 5+ years commercial fleet/DOT compliance who wants to work at the front edge of transportation tech.
Associate Attorney – General Liability & Insurance Defense
- Employer: Protouch Staffing (for established civil defense firm)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Handle auto, general, and premises liability defense from intake through trial, with chances to build or expand your courtroom skills. Open to new grads and experienced litigators, with bonuses, paid bar/CLE, and a full benefits package.
Real Estate Practice Attorney (Non‑Partner Track)
- Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (one of several U.S. offices; fully remote may be considered)
- Type: Full-time, non‑partnership track
- Salary: ~$250,000 annually (dependent on experience)
Support a top‑tier real estate transactional practice with a lower billable‑hour requirement. Great if you have 4+ years real estate transactional experience and want big‑firm work, strong benefits, and a more sustainable schedule.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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