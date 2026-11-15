Phoenix is busy right now for legal and compliance pros — from law firms to banks to autonomous trucking, there’s a lot happening across the Valley.

Here are several solid roles worth a look:

Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP

Bowman and Brooke LLP Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $172,500–$190,000

This national trial firm defends high‑stakes product liability cases for major global companies. You’ll get real courtroom experience fast — depositions, motions, discovery, and trial prep — with strong mentorship and a clear path toward partnership.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (in‑office culture, 1st shift)

(in‑office culture, 1st shift) Salary: Not listed

Investigate fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes while working closely with law enforcement and internal risk teams. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and solid BSA/AML knowledge and want big‑bank resources and training.

Employer: Philadelphia Insurance Companies (Tokio Marine Group)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid / remote considered)

(hybrid / remote considered) Type: Full-time

Salary Range (National): $114,400–$128,000

Lead end‑to‑end product development for commercial P&C lines, managing staff and partnering with actuarial, underwriting, IT, and claims. Great for someone with 10+ years product development or equivalent, commercial lines expertise, and management experience.

Employer: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Unclassified

Pay Range: $20.25–$32.50/hour

Application Deadline: 11/16/26

Support the jail release process by reviewing legal documents, processing bonds and fines, and coordinating with courts and agencies. This is a good entry into the justice system if you have 2+ years clerical/admin experience and want strong benefits and long‑term stability.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: 24th & Camelback, Phoenix, AZ (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Type: Contract (approx. 6–15 months)

Pay: $30–$35/hour + potential monthly performance bonuses

Start Date: January 11, 2027

Join a large‑scale AML/KYC investigation project as a Level I or II Investigator. Ideal if you have 1+ year hands‑on AML/BSA/KYC experience, can handle detailed case work, and like the idea of a defined‑term, full‑time project with hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Gatik

Location: Phoenix, AZ or Santa Clara, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite)

(hybrid, 3 days/week onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own regulatory compliance for a cutting‑edge autonomous truck fleet — from titling and IRP/IFTA to FMCSA rules and depot audits. Best for someone with 5+ years commercial fleet/DOT compliance who wants to work at the front edge of transportation tech.

Employer: Protouch Staffing (for established civil defense firm)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Handle auto, general, and premises liability defense from intake through trial, with chances to build or expand your courtroom skills. Open to new grads and experienced litigators, with bonuses, paid bar/CLE, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie

Location: Phoenix, AZ (one of several U.S. offices; fully remote may be considered)

(one of several U.S. offices; fully remote may be considered) Type: Full-time, non‑partnership track

Salary: ~$250,000 annually (dependent on experience)

Support a top‑tier real estate transactional practice with a lower billable‑hour requirement. Great if you have 4+ years real estate transactional experience and want big‑firm work, strong benefits, and a more sustainable schedule.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.