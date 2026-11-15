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💻 Phoenix IT & AI Careers: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
Phoenix tech is buzzing right now – from AI and data to avionics and healthcare IT, there’s a lot more than just generic help desk work on the market.
Here are several standout Information Technology openings in and around Phoenix, AZ you can skim and click into fast:
Senior Software-Defined Control Systems Engineer
Employer: Desert Control
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work end-to-end on Siemens-based, software-defined industrial control systems (Linux, Docker, Python, IEC 61131-3) for climate-smart agri-tech gear. Ideal if you love owning everything from schematics and drives to control algorithms and field commissioning.
Systems Support Analyst (IT Support Specialist 2)
Employer: Arizona State University – Enterprise Technology
Location: Downtown Phoenix Campus, Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000/year
Support faculty and students with endpoints, virtual labs, clinical simulation tech, and A/V across campus. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on troubleshooting, MECM/Intune/JAMF, and want strong benefits plus tuition reduction.
AI – Integration Application Architect (Onsite, 6 Months)
Employer: Genius Business Solutions (GBSI)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Onsite)
Type: Full-time contract (6 months)
Salary: Not listed
Lead how LLMs and AI frameworks plug into enterprise systems: build RAG pipelines, work with vector DBs, and expose AI via APIs/microservices. Best for a 10+ year architect comfortable with Python/Java, AWS, and platforms like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Bedrock.
Cyber – Data Protection Zscaler Architect – Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Phoenix, AZ / Anywhere in US
Type: Full-time, Consulting Manager
Salary (US, most locations): $144,900 – $265,800/year
Own end-to-end Zscaler-based zero trust and data protection architectures for large clients. Great if you’re a security architect with deep Zscaler (ZIA/ZPA), SASE, and zero trust experience who likes leading teams and client workshops.
Microsoft 365 AI Solution Architect – Consulting Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Phoenix, AZ + multiple US cities
Type: Full-time, Consulting Manager
Salary (US, most locations): $125,900 – $231,100/year
Design AI-first digital workplace solutions with M365: Copilot, Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, and Agent 365. Ideal for someone with 5+ years consulting on Microsoft stack who wants to lead Copilot and RAG-style enterprise rollouts.
Sr Embedded Software Engineer – Next-Gen Avionics (NGA)
Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Build embedded C/C++ and graphics (OpenGL/Vulkan) for Honeywell’s Anthem™ cloud-connected flight deck. Great for engineers with 6+ years embedded/RTOS experience who want to work on advanced avionics and pilot interfaces.
Service Delivery Manager (MSP)
Employer: TeamLogic IT
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $115,000/year
Lead a managed services support team: run the service desk, manage SLAs, coach techs, and handle escalations and client relationships. Good move if you’ve led IT support teams and like balancing people, process, and metrics.
Senior Product Manager – Competitive Intelligence
Employer: BBI
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own a retail-focused competitive intelligence product suite: web scraping, product matching, DaaS, and AI/ML-driven insights. Best for a 7+ year B2B SaaS PM who loves data-heavy products and retail pricing/assortment analytics.
Data Engineer Lead
Employer: Kellstrom Aerospace
Location: Phoenix, AZ (also Miramar, FL; Augusta, KS)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead design of a cloud data lake/lakehouse using Snowflake/Fabric/Databricks, Medallion architecture, and Azure Data Factory/Informatica. Great for a 7–10+ year data engineer who wants to set standards and build enterprise models.
Lead Data Center Support Services Technician – Night Shift
Employer: Archer recruiting for Oracle
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, Night Shift
Salary: $66,200 – $132,400/year (plus potential equity & benefits)
Top escalation point for Oracle data centers: complex hardware/network work, incident leadership, SOP/MOP governance, and mentoring techs. Good if you’re a seasoned DC hardware/network pro okay with nights and high responsibility.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year
Lead AI/GenAI data solutions for health systems: RAG for clinical knowledge, agentic workflows, Azure/AWS/Google Cloud, and HIPAA-compliant pipelines. Best for senior healthcare data science/AI leaders with 12+ years’ experience.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (ML Training & Serving)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US states): $173,000 – $233,000/year
Build and run ML training/serving infrastructure on AWS/Kubernetes/MySQL for underwriting, fraud, and personalization. Great for a 4+ year backend engineer (Python or Kotlin) who loves distributed systems and platform work.
Hands-on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Phoenix, AZ / Anywhere in US
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Salary (US, most locations): $144,000 – $329,100/year
Design graph-based GenAI solutions with Stardog/Neo4j, RDF/OWL, GraphRAG, and multi-agent workflows for tech-sector clients. Ideal if you’re a seasoned data/AI architect who enjoys semantic layers and leading engineering teams.
Senior Manager, Business Systems & Technology
Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, Exempt
Salary: Not listed
Own ERP/IT, process engineering, data, and automation for an aerospace/industrial manufacturer. Perfect for an enterprise-minded leader who can redesign workflows, run SyteLine and analytics, and harden security and resilience.
Business Strategy Analyst Senior
Employer: USAA
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $103,450 – $197,730/year
Blend analytics and strategy to guide P&L, pricing, marketing, and member experience decisions. Great for SQL/BI-savvy analysts who like turning complex data into clear recommendations in a mission-driven environment.
Senior Systems Engineer (Remote)
Employer: Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. (HOPCo)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Remote within HOPCo markets)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior escalation and design role across Windows Server, VMware/Hyper-V, Azure, M365, backups, and security in a healthcare managed-services setting. Good if you enjoy deep troubleshooting, documentation, and mentoring in high-stakes environments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level, tech stack, or location that only shows up in the full posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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