Phoenix tech is buzzing right now – from AI and data to avionics and healthcare IT, there’s a lot more than just generic help desk work on the market.

Here are several standout Information Technology openings in and around Phoenix, AZ you can skim and click into fast:

Employer: Desert Control

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work end-to-end on Siemens-based, software-defined industrial control systems (Linux, Docker, Python, IEC 61131-3) for climate-smart agri-tech gear. Ideal if you love owning everything from schematics and drives to control algorithms and field commissioning.

Employer: Arizona State University – Enterprise Technology

Location: Downtown Phoenix Campus, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000/year

Support faculty and students with endpoints, virtual labs, clinical simulation tech, and A/V across campus. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on troubleshooting, MECM/Intune/JAMF, and want strong benefits plus tuition reduction.

Employer: Genius Business Solutions (GBSI)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time contract (6 months)

Salary: Not listed

Lead how LLMs and AI frameworks plug into enterprise systems: build RAG pipelines, work with vector DBs, and expose AI via APIs/microservices. Best for a 10+ year architect comfortable with Python/Java, AWS, and platforms like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Bedrock.

Employer: EY

Location: Phoenix, AZ / Anywhere in US

Type: Full-time, Consulting Manager

Salary (US, most locations): $144,900 – $265,800/year

Own end-to-end Zscaler-based zero trust and data protection architectures for large clients. Great if you’re a security architect with deep Zscaler (ZIA/ZPA), SASE, and zero trust experience who likes leading teams and client workshops.

Employer: EY

Location: Phoenix, AZ + multiple US cities

Type: Full-time, Consulting Manager

Salary (US, most locations): $125,900 – $231,100/year

Design AI-first digital workplace solutions with M365: Copilot, Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, and Agent 365. Ideal for someone with 5+ years consulting on Microsoft stack who wants to lead Copilot and RAG-style enterprise rollouts.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build embedded C/C++ and graphics (OpenGL/Vulkan) for Honeywell’s Anthem™ cloud-connected flight deck. Great for engineers with 6+ years embedded/RTOS experience who want to work on advanced avionics and pilot interfaces.

Employer: TeamLogic IT

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000/year

Lead a managed services support team: run the service desk, manage SLAs, coach techs, and handle escalations and client relationships. Good move if you’ve led IT support teams and like balancing people, process, and metrics.

Employer: BBI

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own a retail-focused competitive intelligence product suite: web scraping, product matching, DaaS, and AI/ML-driven insights. Best for a 7+ year B2B SaaS PM who loves data-heavy products and retail pricing/assortment analytics.

Employer: Kellstrom Aerospace

Location: Phoenix, AZ (also Miramar, FL; Augusta, KS)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design of a cloud data lake/lakehouse using Snowflake/Fabric/Databricks, Medallion architecture, and Azure Data Factory/Informatica. Great for a 7–10+ year data engineer who wants to set standards and build enterprise models.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Oracle

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: $66,200 – $132,400/year (plus potential equity & benefits)

Top escalation point for Oracle data centers: complex hardware/network work, incident leadership, SOP/MOP governance, and mentoring techs. Good if you’re a seasoned DC hardware/network pro okay with nights and high responsibility.

Employer: PwC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

Lead AI/GenAI data solutions for health systems: RAG for clinical knowledge, agentic workflows, Azure/AWS/Google Cloud, and HIPAA-compliant pipelines. Best for senior healthcare data science/AI leaders with 12+ years’ experience.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $173,000 – $233,000/year

Build and run ML training/serving infrastructure on AWS/Kubernetes/MySQL for underwriting, fraud, and personalization. Great for a 4+ year backend engineer (Python or Kotlin) who loves distributed systems and platform work.

Employer: EY

Location: Phoenix, AZ / Anywhere in US

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary (US, most locations): $144,000 – $329,100/year

Design graph-based GenAI solutions with Stardog/Neo4j, RDF/OWL, GraphRAG, and multi-agent workflows for tech-sector clients. Ideal if you’re a seasoned data/AI architect who enjoys semantic layers and leading engineering teams.

Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Own ERP/IT, process engineering, data, and automation for an aerospace/industrial manufacturer. Perfect for an enterprise-minded leader who can redesign workflows, run SyteLine and analytics, and harden security and resilience.

Employer: USAA

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,450 – $197,730/year

Blend analytics and strategy to guide P&L, pricing, marketing, and member experience decisions. Great for SQL/BI-savvy analysts who like turning complex data into clear recommendations in a mission-driven environment.

Employer: Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. (HOPCo)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Remote within HOPCo markets)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior escalation and design role across Windows Server, VMware/Hyper-V, Azure, M365, backups, and security in a healthcare managed-services setting. Good if you enjoy deep troubleshooting, documentation, and mentoring in high-stakes environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level, tech stack, or location that only shows up in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.