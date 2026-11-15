undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Phoenix, AZ Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $160K+
Phoenix is busy right now for numbers people – from entry‑level project accounting to senior controllers and tax leaders, there’s a solid mix of office, hybrid, and internship options.
Below are several hand‑picked roles in Phoenix, AZ and nearby offices that are worth a look.
Tax Manager – CPA – Hybrid (Scottsdale/Chandler)
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Offices in Scottsdale & Chandler, AZ (hybrid)
Salary: $110K–$160K base + bonus
Type: Full‑time
Lead a tax department as a true "player‑coach" handling complex returns, high‑level planning, and mentoring a team. Great fit if you’re a CPA with 5+ years in public accounting looking for partner‑track growth, strong benefits, and flexible hybrid work.
Associate, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Employer: Western Alliance Bank
Location: CityScape, Phoenix, AZ
Salary: Not listed (competitive with bonus, equity, and 401(k) match)
Type: Full‑time
High‑visibility role supporting the CFO and IR leadership with financial modeling, valuation, and investor messaging. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years in IB, consulting, or corp dev who wants board‑level exposure and capital markets experience.
Sr Director & Assistant Corporate Controller
Employer: Leslie’s
Location: Phoenix, AZ (corporate office, hybrid)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full‑time
Senior leadership role owning corporate accounting, consolidations, SOX 404, and month‑end close for a large retail brand. Best for a CPA with 10+ years across public and public‑company accounting who wants to lead a team and drive process automation.
Director of Finance & Accounting / Controller
Employer: Breakwell Group
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)
Type: Full‑time
Hands‑on controller‑level role for a growing real estate development and investment firm. You’ll own multi‑entity accounting, treasury, development budgets, investor reporting, and CPA coordination—great if you know commercial real estate and like building systems from the ground up.
Commercial Loan Closer (In‑Office)
Employer: California Bank & Trust / Zions Bancorporation
Location: Phoenix, AZ office (5 days/week)
Salary: $21–$36/hour depending on experience and location
Type: Full‑time
Join a major bank closing commercial (not mortgage) loans, handling due diligence, lien perfection, and coordination with title, insurance, and customers. Good match if you have 2+ years in loan closing/processing and want strong day‑one benefits and bank holidays.
Tax Preparer / Tax Associate
Employer: LS Solutions
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full‑time
Client‑facing role preparing individual and small‑business returns, reviewing documents, and explaining results in plain language. Great for someone with solid tax prep knowledge who likes a service‑oriented, process‑driven environment.
2027 GBS Underwriting Summer Internship
Employer: New York Life – Group Benefit Solutions
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
Salary: $21/hour (non‑exempt, overtime eligible)
Type: Full‑time 10‑week summer internship
For rising seniors in Finance, Accounting, Risk, Math, Data Analytics, etc. who want hands‑on insurance underwriting experience. Includes formal training, mentorship, and a group project—nice launchpad into risk/insurance finance.
Senior Government Healthcare Provider Rate Setting Consultant
Employer: Marsh
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
Salary: $115,200–$230,400 base + incentives
Type: Full‑time
Senior consulting role advising state Medicaid programs on rate setting, financial performance, and policy impacts. Best for someone with 10+ years of Medicaid/healthcare financial analysis and advanced Excel who wants client‑facing, mission‑driven work.
Payroll Manager
Employer: SALT Dental Partners
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
Salary: $90,000–$115,000/year
Type: Full‑time, exempt
Own multi‑state, multi‑entity payroll end‑to‑end, lead a payroll specialist, and handle integrations for new acquisitions. Great if you have 5+ years payroll (2+ in leadership), love ADP Workforce Now, and enjoy building clean, scalable processes.
Senior Project Accountant
Employer: Summit Line Construction
Location: Phoenix, AZ office; projects across the West
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full‑time
Project‑focused accounting role supporting utility construction projects with setup, budgets, reconciliations, and month‑end close. Open to recent accounting grads (0–1 year experience) who want strong benefits and exposure to project/ASC 606 accounting.
Construction Accounts Receivable Administrator
Employer: Robert Half (for a construction client)
Location: South Glendale, AZ (85009)
Salary: $28–$36/hour + benefits
Type: Full‑time
Handle billing, collections, lien waivers, AIA billing, and project documentation for a busy construction operation. Good fit if you have 2+ years AR/billing, ideally in construction, and like early‑start schedule options.
Cost Manager
Employer: Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full‑time
Provide cost estimating, forecasting, change management, and value engineering support across construction projects. Ideal for someone with 4+ years in cost management/quantity surveying, strong Excel, and comfort leading cost meetings with clients and contractors.
West Regional Manager, Operations Finance
Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional role)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full‑time
Lead operations finance across manufacturing and distribution sites—owning budgets, forecasts, plant P&Ls, capex, and KPI reporting. Great for someone with hands‑on plant finance experience who enjoys partnering with operations and leading a small team.
Accountant (Restaurant Group)
Employer: Hillstone Restaurant Group
Location: Phoenix, AZ office
Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year
Type: Full‑time
Join a tight‑knit accounting team supporting well‑known restaurant brands with day‑to‑day accounting, consolidated financials, P&L analysis, and process improvement. Great for a degreed accountant (CPA/MBA a plus) who wants long‑term growth and likes the hospitality space.
Tax Manager
Employer: WiseLex BPO
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full‑time
Lead corporate tax operations for a multilingual BPO, handling returns, filings, planning, and monitoring law changes. Good match if you have a proven tax management/advisory background and want ownership of the tax function plus solid health, pension, and extra‑vacation benefits.
AVP, Wealth Management Banking Manager
Employer: TrustBank
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Camelback office, travel to branches)
Salary: $85,000–$125,000/year + bonus potential
Type: Full‑time, exempt
Lead the Arizona banking team serving high‑ and ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients—overseeing branch operations, deposits growth, online banking, and multiple committees. Best for someone with a degree in business/finance, 5+ years banking, and 2+ years in investments who enjoys client‑facing leadership.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.