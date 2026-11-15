Phoenix is busy right now for numbers people – from entry‑level project accounting to senior controllers and tax leaders, there’s a solid mix of office, hybrid, and internship options.

Below are several hand‑picked roles in Phoenix, AZ and nearby offices that are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Offices in Scottsdale & Chandler, AZ (hybrid)

Salary: $110K–$160K base + bonus

Type: Full‑time

Lead a tax department as a true "player‑coach" handling complex returns, high‑level planning, and mentoring a team. Great fit if you’re a CPA with 5+ years in public accounting looking for partner‑track growth, strong benefits, and flexible hybrid work.

Employer: Western Alliance Bank

Location: CityScape, Phoenix, AZ

Salary: Not listed (competitive with bonus, equity, and 401(k) match)

Type: Full‑time

High‑visibility role supporting the CFO and IR leadership with financial modeling, valuation, and investor messaging. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years in IB, consulting, or corp dev who wants board‑level exposure and capital markets experience.

Employer: Leslie’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ (corporate office, hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full‑time

Senior leadership role owning corporate accounting, consolidations, SOX 404, and month‑end close for a large retail brand. Best for a CPA with 10+ years across public and public‑company accounting who wants to lead a team and drive process automation.

Employer: Breakwell Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Type: Full‑time

Hands‑on controller‑level role for a growing real estate development and investment firm. You’ll own multi‑entity accounting, treasury, development budgets, investor reporting, and CPA coordination—great if you know commercial real estate and like building systems from the ground up.

Employer: California Bank & Trust / Zions Bancorporation

Location: Phoenix, AZ office (5 days/week)

Salary: $21–$36/hour depending on experience and location

Type: Full‑time

Join a major bank closing commercial (not mortgage) loans, handling due diligence, lien perfection, and coordination with title, insurance, and customers. Good match if you have 2+ years in loan closing/processing and want strong day‑one benefits and bank holidays.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full‑time

Client‑facing role preparing individual and small‑business returns, reviewing documents, and explaining results in plain language. Great for someone with solid tax prep knowledge who likes a service‑oriented, process‑driven environment.

Employer: New York Life – Group Benefit Solutions

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Salary: $21/hour (non‑exempt, overtime eligible)

Type: Full‑time 10‑week summer internship

For rising seniors in Finance, Accounting, Risk, Math, Data Analytics, etc. who want hands‑on insurance underwriting experience. Includes formal training, mentorship, and a group project—nice launchpad into risk/insurance finance.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

Salary: $115,200–$230,400 base + incentives

Type: Full‑time

Senior consulting role advising state Medicaid programs on rate setting, financial performance, and policy impacts. Best for someone with 10+ years of Medicaid/healthcare financial analysis and advanced Excel who wants client‑facing, mission‑driven work.

Employer: SALT Dental Partners

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

Salary: $90,000–$115,000/year

Type: Full‑time, exempt

Own multi‑state, multi‑entity payroll end‑to‑end, lead a payroll specialist, and handle integrations for new acquisitions. Great if you have 5+ years payroll (2+ in leadership), love ADP Workforce Now, and enjoy building clean, scalable processes.

Employer: Summit Line Construction

Location: Phoenix, AZ office; projects across the West

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full‑time

Project‑focused accounting role supporting utility construction projects with setup, budgets, reconciliations, and month‑end close. Open to recent accounting grads (0–1 year experience) who want strong benefits and exposure to project/ASC 606 accounting.

Employer: Robert Half (for a construction client)

Location: South Glendale, AZ (85009)

Salary: $28–$36/hour + benefits

Type: Full‑time

Handle billing, collections, lien waivers, AIA billing, and project documentation for a busy construction operation. Good fit if you have 2+ years AR/billing, ideally in construction, and like early‑start schedule options.

Employer: Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full‑time

Provide cost estimating, forecasting, change management, and value engineering support across construction projects. Ideal for someone with 4+ years in cost management/quantity surveying, strong Excel, and comfort leading cost meetings with clients and contractors.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional role)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full‑time

Lead operations finance across manufacturing and distribution sites—owning budgets, forecasts, plant P&Ls, capex, and KPI reporting. Great for someone with hands‑on plant finance experience who enjoys partnering with operations and leading a small team.

Employer: Hillstone Restaurant Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ office

Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year

Type: Full‑time

Join a tight‑knit accounting team supporting well‑known restaurant brands with day‑to‑day accounting, consolidated financials, P&L analysis, and process improvement. Great for a degreed accountant (CPA/MBA a plus) who wants long‑term growth and likes the hospitality space.

Employer: WiseLex BPO

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full‑time

Lead corporate tax operations for a multilingual BPO, handling returns, filings, planning, and monitoring law changes. Good match if you have a proven tax management/advisory background and want ownership of the tax function plus solid health, pension, and extra‑vacation benefits.

Employer: TrustBank

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Camelback office, travel to branches)

Salary: $85,000–$125,000/year + bonus potential

Type: Full‑time, exempt

Lead the Arizona banking team serving high‑ and ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients—overseeing branch operations, deposits growth, online banking, and multiple committees. Best for someone with a degree in business/finance, 5+ years banking, and 2+ years in investments who enjoys client‑facing leadership.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.