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Phoenix
🎓 Phoenix Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
4 days ago
Phoenix is buzzing with education openings right now, from early childhood to special ed to corporate training. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit here for you.
Fifth Grade Teacher – Leona Group Schools
- Employer: Leona Group Schools
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive + $2,000 signing bonus (exact range not listed)
This role is all about building strong foundations in reading and math in a small-school setting. You get a 401(k) match up to 6%, full health benefits, and mentoring plus growth across 26 campuses.
Substitute Teacher – Leona Group Schools
- Employer: Leona Group Schools
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pick your schedule and campuses while gaining classroom experience across multiple schools. Good fit if you want flexibility and a path into a full-time teaching role later.
Part Time Online Elementary Math Teacher – Leona Group Schools
- Employer: Leona Group Schools
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (online role)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact range not listed)
Teach elementary math online with a focus on literacy and numeracy, with access to part-time benefits and professional development. Great if you want impact without a full-time, in-person schedule.
English Language Arts Teacher – Leona Group Schools
- Employer: Leona Group Schools
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Merit-based pay (range not listed)
Teach ELA with strong support: ongoing PD, merit pay, and low-cost benefits. You’ll handle planning, grading, and classroom management while being part of a growing teaching community.
(South Mountain) 3rd Grade Teacher (November Start) – Sun Valley Academy
- Employer: Sun Valley Academy
- Location: South Mountain, Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, contract
- Salary: $46,000–$52,000/year
Smaller class sizes, full medical benefits, 401(k), and leadership opportunities in a K–8 charter focused on “Leader in Me” principles. Ideal if you want a November start and a tight-knit school community.
Childcare Lead Two Year Old Teacher – Child Development Schools
- Employer: Child Development Schools
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16–$17/hour
Lead a two-year-old classroom with hands-on learning and family communication. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, 9 holidays, 50% childcare discount, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.
Special Education Teacher – Aya Education
- Employer: Aya Education
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Contract (26/27 school year)
- Pay: $1,924–$2,108 per week
Travel-style contract with strong weekly pay, CEUs, 401(k) match, sick time, and optional housing or housing stipend. Great if you’re a licensed SPED teacher who likes flexibility and top-end compensation.
Special Education Teacher – $12,000 Sign-On Bonus – Specialized Education Services, Inc.
- Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year + $12,000 sign-on bonus
Teach smaller SPED classes using SESI’s evidence-based models with strong behavior supports. This is a good fit if you want intensive work with high-need students plus a big sign-on bonus.
2026–27 Reading Specialist (Title I) – Hidden Hills ES – Paradise Valley USD
- Employer: Paradise Valley Unified School District
- Location: Hidden Hills Elementary, Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time (FTE .225)
- Start Date: 12/02/2026
- Salary: Not listed
Future opening for a Title I Reading Specialist who will also serve as the Dyslexia Training Designee. You’ll lead literacy interventions, data talks, and teacher support across the campus.
SEI Teacher (High School) – Leona Group Schools
- Employer: Leona Group Schools
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (range not listed)
High school role focused on standards-based instruction and supporting English learners in small campuses. Includes medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with 6% match, plus lots of voice in school culture.
Community Manager Trainer – Continental Properties
- Employer: Continental Properties
- Location: Remote from Phoenix, AZ (75% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year
Train and coach Community Managers across multiple states, building and leading workshops and onboarding. Comes with strong benefits, paid parental leave, mental health support, and performance incentives.
LKS Technical Training Manager – KLA
- Employer: KLA
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $79,400–$135,000/year
Lead a technical training operations team for a major semiconductor company, using AR/VR and blended learning to train engineers worldwide. Includes bonus eligibility, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition help, and robust benefits.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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