Phoenix is buzzing with education openings right now, from early childhood to special ed to corporate training. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Leona Group Schools

Leona Group Schools Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + $2,000 signing bonus (exact range not listed)

This role is all about building strong foundations in reading and math in a small-school setting. You get a 401(k) match up to 6%, full health benefits, and mentoring plus growth across 26 campuses.

Employer: Leona Group Schools

Leona Group Schools Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick your schedule and campuses while gaining classroom experience across multiple schools. Good fit if you want flexibility and a path into a full-time teaching role later.

Employer: Leona Group Schools

Leona Group Schools Location: Phoenix, AZ (online role)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Teach elementary math online with a focus on literacy and numeracy, with access to part-time benefits and professional development. Great if you want impact without a full-time, in-person schedule.

Employer: Leona Group Schools

Leona Group Schools Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Merit-based pay (range not listed)

Teach ELA with strong support: ongoing PD, merit pay, and low-cost benefits. You’ll handle planning, grading, and classroom management while being part of a growing teaching community.

Employer: Sun Valley Academy

Location: South Mountain, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, contract

Salary: $46,000–$52,000/year

Smaller class sizes, full medical benefits, 401(k), and leadership opportunities in a K–8 charter focused on “Leader in Me” principles. Ideal if you want a November start and a tight-knit school community.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$17/hour

Lead a two-year-old classroom with hands-on learning and family communication. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, 9 holidays, 50% childcare discount, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.

Employer: Aya Education

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Contract (26/27 school year)

Pay: $1,924–$2,108 per week

Travel-style contract with strong weekly pay, CEUs, 401(k) match, sick time, and optional housing or housing stipend. Great if you’re a licensed SPED teacher who likes flexibility and top-end compensation.

Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year + $12,000 sign-on bonus

Teach smaller SPED classes using SESI’s evidence-based models with strong behavior supports. This is a good fit if you want intensive work with high-need students plus a big sign-on bonus.

Employer: Paradise Valley Unified School District

Location: Hidden Hills Elementary, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (FTE .225)

Start Date: 12/02/2026

Salary: Not listed

Future opening for a Title I Reading Specialist who will also serve as the Dyslexia Training Designee. You’ll lead literacy interventions, data talks, and teacher support across the campus.

Employer: Leona Group Schools

Leona Group Schools Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (range not listed)

High school role focused on standards-based instruction and supporting English learners in small campuses. Includes medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with 6% match, plus lots of voice in school culture.

Employer: Continental Properties

Location: Remote from Phoenix, AZ (75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year

Train and coach Community Managers across multiple states, building and leading workshops and onboarding. Comes with strong benefits, paid parental leave, mental health support, and performance incentives.

Employer: KLA

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,400–$135,000/year

Lead a technical training operations team for a major semiconductor company, using AR/VR and blended learning to train engineers worldwide. Includes bonus eligibility, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition help, and robust benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.