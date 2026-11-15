Phoenix is busy right now with freight, warehousing, and production work. If you like keeping goods moving, there are several solid roles here from entry level to senior leadership.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the back of the store by handling all receiving paperwork, operating equipment (baler, compactor, forklift), and keeping the dock clean and safe. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 60 lbs, like a fast pace, and want store discounts, benefits, and flexible schedules.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep an HVAC service fleet ready for daily routes by doing inspections, basic repairs, and preventive maintenance. Great for hands-on people who like working on vehicles, coordinating with vendors, and keeping clean, well-stocked trucks on the road.

Employer: R+L Global Logistics

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Source and negotiate with trucking carriers for key lanes, build routing guides, and manage carrier relationships. Ideal if you have logistics or transportation experience, strong phone/email skills, and enjoy balancing cost, service, and capacity.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily warehouse and distribution operations with a focus on ACHC, OSHA, and FDA compliance. You’ll manage a team, oversee purchasing and shipping, and keep the facility clean and safe—good step up if you already have warehouse leadership experience.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as the link between branches and central dispatch, building same-day/next-day delivery routes and tracking drivers through the day. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with routing software, and like solving delivery and staffing puzzles in real time.

Employer: Shamrock Foods Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Wed, Fri–Sat, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM)

Salary: Starting at $21/hr

Inspect and process damaged food products, separate what can be reused or sent to salvage/food banks, and keep detailed records. Good fit if you’re okay with cold environments (-5°F to ambient), can operate forklifts/tuggers, and want strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Lucid Motors

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes equity and incentive eligibility)

Senior leader role owning strategic procurement for engineering, vehicle testing, R&D, and supply chain services. Best for someone with 12+ years in category management/procurement, strong cost-optimization skills, and experience leading cross-functional teams in an engineering or manufacturing setting.

Employer: Weyerhaeuser

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $20.50/hr

Operate propane/gas forklifts to move lumber and building materials, load/unload trucks and rail cars, and do manual yard work mostly outdoors. Training is provided, so this is a strong entry point if you’re willing to work outside, lift up to 50 lbs, and learn warehouse/yard operations.

Employer: Vallen USA

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle cycle counts, inventory audits, and adjustments while helping reduce aged and overstocked items. Good for someone with strong computer skills, basic warehouse knowledge, and comfort working in non-climate-controlled, sometimes dusty environments.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Enter customer POs, receive packing slips, track shipments, and keep material records accurate. Entry-level friendly if you have a high school diploma, solid attention to detail, and want to grow in materials and inventory work.

Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Turn the master schedule into a 4-week executable production plan, sequence work orders, and handle targeted direct material buys. Great for planners with ERP/MRP experience who like managing capacity, critical paths, and on-time delivery in aerospace/industrial manufacturing.

Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Own the annual production plan and rolling 13-week master schedule, lead planners, and balance demand, capacity, and materials. Best for experienced schedulers with ERP/MRP and APICS/CPIM-type background who want to drive company-wide on-time delivery.

Employer: Gatik

Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end autonomous freight market operations—depot and yard logistics, fleet performance, safety, and driver workforce—for a fast-growing AV trucking company. Ideal if you have 6–10+ years in freight/depot/fleet leadership, love data-driven ops, and want to help scale autonomous middle-mile routes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a quick-apply option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.