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Phoenix
🚔 Phoenix public safety jobs with multiple $18+/hr openings
4 days ago
Phoenix is busy and growing, and so are safety and security roles. If you like helping people feel safe, there are several solid options hiring now.
Museum Security Officer (Surveillance)
- Employer: GardaWorld Security Services
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Internship (full-time style shifts)
- Pay: $22/hour
- Schedule: Night and weekend 12-hour shifts (two different 40-hr options listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Screen-based surveillance work in a security operations setting, with detailed training, full benefits, and clear paths to grow into higher roles.
Security Officer (Security Ambassador)
- Employer: Gila River Resorts & Casinos
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour
- Deadline: November 23, 2026 – 4:00 PM
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of guest-facing security and patrol work at a busy casino, with clear duties (ID checks, bag checks, interior/exterior patrols) and a strong focus on customer service.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Alarm Interface Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.53/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday daytime schedule at a commercial real estate site, focused on patrols, alarm response, and reports, plus access to extra shifts, training, and benefits.
Loss Prevention Associate II
- Employer: TJ Maxx (The TJX Companies, Inc.)
- Location: Laveen, AZ (Store #1573, 7750 S. 59th Ave.)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.15 – $18.60/hour starting range
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store loss prevention role with a clear focus on being a visible deterrent, plus a big-company benefits package and room to grow in retail or security.
Victim Notification Specialist – VANU (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
- Location: 201 S 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
- Type: Full-time, Unclassified
- Pay Range: $20.25 – $26.38 – $32.50/hour (min–mid–max)
- Shift: 3rd shift (graveyard/night)
- Posting Date: 11/13/26
- Application Deadline: 11/16/26
- Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes public safety role supporting victim notification and assistance, with stable county pay and night-shift differential potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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