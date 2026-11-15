Phoenix is busy and growing, and so are safety and security roles. If you like helping people feel safe, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

GardaWorld Security Services Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Internship (full-time style shifts)

Internship (full-time style shifts) Pay: $22/hour

Schedule: Night and weekend 12-hour shifts (two different 40-hr options listed)

Night and weekend 12-hour shifts (two different 40-hr options listed) Why it’s worth a look: Screen-based surveillance work in a security operations setting, with detailed training, full benefits, and clear paths to grow into higher roles.

Employer: Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18/hour

Deadline: November 23, 2026 – 4:00 PM

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of guest-facing security and patrol work at a busy casino, with clear duties (ID checks, bag checks, interior/exterior patrols) and a strong focus on customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.53/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday daytime schedule at a commercial real estate site, focused on patrols, alarm response, and reports, plus access to extra shifts, training, and benefits.

Employer: TJ Maxx (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: Laveen, AZ (Store #1573, 7750 S. 59th Ave.)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.15 – $18.60/hour starting range

starting range Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store loss prevention role with a clear focus on being a visible deterrent, plus a big-company benefits package and room to grow in retail or security.

Employer: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Location: 201 S 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Type: Full-time, Unclassified

Full-time, Unclassified Pay Range: $20.25 – $26.38 – $32.50/hour (min–mid–max)

Shift: 3rd shift (graveyard/night)

Posting Date: 11/13/26

Application Deadline: 11/16/26

Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes public safety role supporting victim notification and assistance, with stable county pay and night-shift differential potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.