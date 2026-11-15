Phoenix healthcare is buzzing right now – from home care to high‑tech surgery support, there’s a wide mix of roles for different experience levels. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Beyond Inclusion Therapy

Beyond Inclusion Therapy Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Salary: Not listed

Work with a values‑driven, neurodiversity‑affirming team supporting clients with AAC, assistive tech, and functional skills at home, school, and in the community.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, travel contract , 13 weeks, days

Full-time, , 13 weeks, days Pay: $2,857/week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

Day-shift cath lab contract with aggressive pay packages, day‑1 health benefits, 401(k), daily pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

(Duplicate HCS posting removed – same role, same employer.)

Employer: UHS – Calvary Healing Center

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 7:00am–7:30pm

Full-time, 7:00am–7:30pm Salary: Not listed

Support adults in addiction treatment with direct patient care and supervision; comes with tuition assistance, PTO, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: UHS – Calvary Healing Center

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: PRN, overnight

PRN, overnight Salary: Not listed

Great fit for RNs wanting flexible overnight shifts in addiction treatment, with access to CEUs and career growth across UHS’s large hospital network.

Employer: UHS – Quail Run Hospital

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Salary: Not listed

Provide continuous care and observation on inpatient psych units (adolescent to geriatric); offers PTO, full benefits, and growth within UHS.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, field/OR based

Full-time, field/OR based Salary: $59,900 – $83,300/year

Support surgeons in the OR with Mako SmartRobotics and joint replacement procedures; strong for clinically minded folks who like tech, travel in‑territory, and on‑call work.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Phoenix, AZ (85024 area)

Type: Full-time & part-time

Full-time & part-time Pay: $17 – $20/hour

In‑home overnight care with one of the higher starting wages in Phoenix, paid training, PTO, bonuses for short‑notice shifts, and strong manager support.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes (meds, wound care, monitoring) for pediatric and adult clients, working closely with RNs and therapists.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

SNF/long‑term care PT role focused on evals, treatment plans, and supervising PTAs while collaborating with nursing and IDT teams.

Employer: Smile Dental Studio (via Jobply)

(via Jobply) Location: Phoenix, AZ (Shea / 32nd St)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Chairside assisting with X‑rays, Dentrix, sterilization, and patient education in a modern office with CE, health insurance, and a focus on work‑life balance.

Employer: Succeed ABA Therapy

Location: Laveen, AZ (in‑person)

(in‑person) Type: Part-time & full-time

Part-time & full-time Pay: $18 – $28/hour

In‑home ABA therapy for kids with autism, with weekly pay, health insurance, PTO eligibility even part‑time, and lots of schedule control.

Employer: DocCafe (job board listing)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $270,000 – $290,000/year

High‑earning internal medicine opportunity; you’ll need to register on DocCafe to see full employer details and apply.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Home/field‑based role delivering respiratory equipment, teaching patients and caregivers, doing follow‑ups, and coordinating care with physicians.

Employer: Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

ER RN role with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, CE, multiple insurance options) in a heart‑focused hospital known for advanced cardiac care.

Employer: Abrazo Scottsdale Campus

Location: Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Do both general radiology and CT in an acute care hospital; requires ARRT, CRT, CPR, and AZ CTCT license, with preference for CT‑certified techs.

Employer: Caris Life Sciences

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (9:30pm–8:00am)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Support high‑end molecular lab equipment (install, maintain, troubleshoot) in a precision oncology lab; great for science grads with 1+ year equipment experience.

Employer: Prosano Health Solutions / Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Location: Phoenix, AZ (serving Chandler/Gilbert area)

Type: Full-time, on‑site

Full-time, on‑site Salary: Not listed

Front‑line MA role in an advanced primary care model: room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle EMR, and help deliver a “signature” patient experience.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Phoenix, AZ (85013 area)

Type: Part-time, flexible

Part-time, flexible Pay: $17 – $20/hour

Great for someone wanting flexible hours and local clients; paid training, PTO, bonuses, and strong support while you help seniors stay independent at home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.