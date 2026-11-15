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🏥 Phoenix AZ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $290K+
Phoenix healthcare is buzzing right now – from home care to high‑tech surgery support, there’s a wide mix of roles for different experience levels. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (Hybrid)
- Employer: Beyond Inclusion Therapy
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a values‑driven, neurodiversity‑affirming team supporting clients with AAC, assistive tech, and functional skills at home, school, and in the community.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,857/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, travel contract, 13 weeks, days
- Pay: $2,857/week (plus stipends for those who qualify)
Day-shift cath lab contract with aggressive pay packages, day‑1 health benefits, 401(k), daily pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.
(Duplicate HCS posting removed – same role, same employer.)
Behavioral Health Tech – Day Shift, Full Time
- Employer: UHS – Calvary Healing Center
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, 7:00am–7:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Support adults in addiction treatment with direct patient care and supervision; comes with tuition assistance, PTO, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Overnight PRN
- Employer: UHS – Calvary Healing Center
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: PRN, overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for RNs wanting flexible overnight shifts in addiction treatment, with access to CEUs and career growth across UHS’s large hospital network.
Behavioral Health Technician – Night Shift
- Employer: UHS – Quail Run Hospital
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Provide continuous care and observation on inpatient psych units (adolescent to geriatric); offers PTO, full benefits, and growth within UHS.
Clinical Specialist, Joint Replacement
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, field/OR based
- Salary: $59,900 – $83,300/year
Support surgeons in the OR with Mako SmartRobotics and joint replacement procedures; strong for clinically minded folks who like tech, travel in‑territory, and on‑call work.
Overnight Caregiver
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (85024 area)
- Type: Full-time & part-time
- Pay: $17 – $20/hour
In‑home overnight care with one of the higher starting wages in Phoenix, paid training, PTO, bonuses for short‑notice shifts, and strong manager support.
Licensed Practical Nurse – In‑Home Care
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes (meds, wound care, monitoring) for pediatric and adult clients, working closely with RNs and therapists.
Physical Therapist – Rehab / SNF
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
SNF/long‑term care PT role focused on evals, treatment plans, and supervising PTAs while collaborating with nursing and IDT teams.
Dental Assistant – Smile Dental Studio (FT)
- Employer: Smile Dental Studio (via Jobply)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Shea / 32nd St)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Chairside assisting with X‑rays, Dentrix, sterilization, and patient education in a modern office with CE, health insurance, and a focus on work‑life balance.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Afternoon Hours
- Employer: Succeed ABA Therapy
- Location: Laveen, AZ (in‑person)
- Type: Part-time & full-time
- Pay: $18 – $28/hour
In‑home ABA therapy for kids with autism, with weekly pay, health insurance, PTO eligibility even part‑time, and lots of schedule control.
Internal Medicine Physician – $270K–$290K
- Employer: DocCafe (job board listing)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $270,000 – $290,000/year
High‑earning internal medicine opportunity; you’ll need to register on DocCafe to see full employer details and apply.
Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Home/field‑based role delivering respiratory equipment, teaching patients and caregivers, doing follow‑ups, and coordinating care with physicians.
Registered Nurse (RN) – ER
- Employer: Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
ER RN role with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, CE, multiple insurance options) in a heart‑focused hospital known for advanced cardiac care.
Multimodality Tech (X‑ray + CT)
- Employer: Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Location: Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Do both general radiology and CT in an acute care hospital; requires ARRT, CRT, CPR, and AZ CTCT license, with preference for CT‑certified techs.
Clinical Engineering Technician I – Liquid Profiling (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Caris Life Sciences
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (9:30pm–8:00am)
- Salary: Not listed
Support high‑end molecular lab equipment (install, maintain, troubleshoot) in a precision oncology lab; great for science grads with 1+ year equipment experience.
Medical Assistant – Prosano Care Center (Chandler/Gilbert Area)
- Employer: Prosano Health Solutions / Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (serving Chandler/Gilbert area)
- Type: Full-time, on‑site
- Salary: Not listed
Front‑line MA role in an advanced primary care model: room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle EMR, and help deliver a “signature” patient experience.
In‑Home Caregiver – Flexible Part-Time
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (85013 area)
- Type: Part-time, flexible
- Pay: $17 – $20/hour
Great for someone wanting flexible hours and local clients; paid training, PTO, bonuses, and strong support while you help seniors stay independent at home.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.