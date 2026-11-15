There are some nice free items popping up around Phoenix and nearby neighborhoods this week. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home, yard, or projects.

Item: Used concrete pavers

Condition: Used, suitable for landscaping or garden projects

Location: Country Ridge & Ridgewood Acres, Phoenix, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

These concrete pavers are good for garden paths, patios, or edging. Since they’re used, expect normal wear, but they’re still described as perfect for outdoor projects.

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Item: Custom dog portrait sketches (three different portraits)

Condition: New, hand-drawn

Location: Parkview & Park Place North, Glendale, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Beautiful, detailed pencil sketches of dogs, created with Derwent Graphic pencils. Great if you love dogs or want a special gift for a pet owner.

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Item: Decorative landscape boulders (13 total)

Condition: Used, outdoor garden stones

Location: Tatum Ranch, Cave Creek, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Thirteen decorative boulders for garden or yard use. The poster notes they are not too large. You’ll need to remove them yourself, and once you do, they’re yours.

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Item: Energizer Bunny squeeze light figurine

Condition: Vintage collectible flashlight toy (1990)

Location: Stonebridge at PV, Phoenix, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Collectible pink Energizer Bunny with drum and sunglasses, a vintage flashlight toy from 1990 with movable arms. Note: the description mentions “Cash in person,” so this may not be fully free—check the listing for exact details.

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Item: Wooden desk/table with drawers

Condition: Used, has scratches and wear, needs TLC

Location: Cheatham Farms, Laveen, AZ (Laveen area)

Source: nextdoor.com

This wooden table/desk is FREE – first come, first served. It has visible wear on the top and may need refinishing or repair, but it could be a great DIY project if you like to restore furniture. Must pick up yourself.

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Free items tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.