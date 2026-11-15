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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Phoenix and Nearby Cities
There are some nice free items popping up around Phoenix and nearby neighborhoods this week. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home, yard, or projects.
Concrete Pavers for Sale
Item: Used concrete pavers
Condition: Used, suitable for landscaping or garden projects
Location: Country Ridge & Ridgewood Acres, Phoenix, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
These concrete pavers are good for garden paths, patios, or edging. Since they’re used, expect normal wear, but they’re still described as perfect for outdoor projects.
Custom Dog Portrait Sketches
Item: Custom dog portrait sketches (three different portraits)
Condition: New, hand-drawn
Location: Parkview & Park Place North, Glendale, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Beautiful, detailed pencil sketches of dogs, created with Derwent Graphic pencils. Great if you love dogs or want a special gift for a pet owner.
Free Decorative boulders 13 total
Item: Decorative landscape boulders (13 total)
Condition: Used, outdoor garden stones
Location: Tatum Ranch, Cave Creek, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Thirteen decorative boulders for garden or yard use. The poster notes they are not too large. You’ll need to remove them yourself, and once you do, they’re yours.
Energizer Bunny Squeeze Light Figurine
Item: Energizer Bunny squeeze light figurine
Condition: Vintage collectible flashlight toy (1990)
Location: Stonebridge at PV, Phoenix, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Collectible pink Energizer Bunny with drum and sunglasses, a vintage flashlight toy from 1990 with movable arms. Note: the description mentions “Cash in person,” so this may not be fully free—check the listing for exact details.
Wooden Desk with Drawers
Item: Wooden desk/table with drawers
Condition: Used, has scratches and wear, needs TLC
Location: Cheatham Farms, Laveen, AZ (Laveen area)
Source: nextdoor.com
This wooden table/desk is FREE – first come, first served. It has visible wear on the top and may need refinishing or repair, but it could be a great DIY project if you like to restore furniture. Must pick up yourself.
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.