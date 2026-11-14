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ASU football reschedules team flight to Orlando
11 days ago
The ASU football team’s charter flight was stuck on the ground at Sky Harbor on November 13, 2026, and the team will return to campus and fly to Orlando on November 14, 2026. ESPN reports that 10 Division I college football teams have not been able to leave for travel games. More information: https://t.co/8A1WoSBJOh
This content is adapted from materials provided by azfamily 3TV CBS 5
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