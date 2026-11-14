The ASU football team’s charter flight was stuck on the ground at Sky Harbor on November 13, 2026, and the team will return to campus and fly to Orlando on November 14, 2026. ESPN reports that 10 Division I college football teams have not been able to leave for travel games. More information: https://t.co/8A1WoSBJOh

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