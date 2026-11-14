Phoenix’s creative scene is busy right now, with design jobs popping up from global firms and big local employers. If you’re in interiors, UX, or visual storytelling, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Gensler

Gensler Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (local market range; includes bonuses and profit sharing)

Entry-level interior design role where you’ll work on real projects from programming and space planning to FF&E and construction docs. Great fit if you have a design degree, strong Revit/Adobe skills, and a portfolio you’re ready to show off.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html (CA example range: $118,000 – $185,400)

Senior-level role leading information design and visual narratives for thought leadership and research. You’ll set visual systems, direct agencies and freelancers, and turn complex ideas into clean infographics, layouts, and data visuals.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-driven pay + full benefits)

Lead UX for cutting-edge aerospace products, from avionics and AI tools to web and app experiences. Ideal if you have 8+ years in UX, are strong in Figma and design systems, and want your work on aircraft used around the world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and details on growth, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.