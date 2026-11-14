Phoenix is busy building and maintaining the systems that keep our lights on and water running. Here are several solid utilities and infrastructure roles hiring now around the Valley.

Employer: POWERX

POWERX Location: Phoenix, AZ (5 weeks in-person training; travel nationwide after)

(5 weeks in-person training; travel nationwide after) Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Paid 5-week classroom + hands-on training in power systems, then you head into the field doing testing and commissioning on electrical equipment across the country. Great fit if you’re early in your career, want to learn high-voltage work, and are open to extensive travel with strong benefits and growth into specialized roles.

Employer: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Location: Tempe / Phoenix, AZ (Remote Operations Center)

Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts (days/nights, weekends, holidays)

Full-time, rotating (days/nights, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the control room operator for solar and battery sites across North America—monitoring SCADA screens, responding to alarms, and coordinating with field techs and grid operators. Good for folks with 2+ years in power plants, substations, utilities, or control rooms who like high-responsibility work in a climate-controlled setting.

Employer: Dupure

Location: Based in Chandler, AZ , working across the Phoenix metro

Based in , working across the Phoenix metro Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, rotating Saturdays)

(Mon–Fri, rotating Saturdays) Salary: $25–$32/hr + 6% commission on upgrades; experienced installers earn about $70,000–$84,000+/year

Install and service water softeners, RO systems, and whole-home filtration for major homebuilders and homeowners. You get a company truck, tools, steady year-round work, and benefits, but you must already have 2+ years of softener/RO install experience and be comfortable working in Arizona heat and attics.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good utilities and infrastructure roles in Phoenix tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.