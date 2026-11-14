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🏛️ Maricopa Flood Control Board meeting and public comment details
🏛️ Maricopa Flood Control Board Meeting on Dec. 3, 2026
The Flood Control Advisory Board will hold a public meeting on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Adobe Conference Room, 2801 West Durango Street, Phoenix, AZ. You can attend in person, by Microsoft Teams, or by phone.
The Board will:
- Approve minutes from the September 24, 2026 meeting
- Elect officers
- Appoint members to FCAB standing committees for 2026–2027
- Adopt the 2027 FCAB meeting schedule
Information items include:
- Gila Bend FPAP Acquisitions Update by Don Rerick
- Comments and a summary of recent Board of Directors actions from Chief Engineer & General Manager Paul Baughman
- Time for other business and public comments
To join online, use Microsoft Teams with Meeting ID 282 750 141 026 616 5 and Passcode GP9Ux7TZ. To join by phone, call +1 480-702-3496 and use Conference ID 418 660 00#.
To speak under agenda item 9, email your comments or discussion items by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, to fdesk@maricopa.gov with subject line “FCAB”. The moderator will read them to the Board.
Sign language interpreters, alternative formats, and FM/Infrared listening devices are available with 72 hours’ notice, and other reasonable accommodations will be provided as time allows.
More Info: https://www.maricopa.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Age...
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