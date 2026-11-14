🏛️ Maricopa Flood Control Board Meeting on Dec. 3, 2026

The Flood Control Advisory Board will hold a public meeting on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Adobe Conference Room, 2801 West Durango Street, Phoenix, AZ. You can attend in person, by Microsoft Teams, or by phone.

The Board will:

Approve minutes from the September 24, 2026 meeting

meeting Elect officers

Appoint members to FCAB standing committees for 2026–2027

to FCAB standing committees for Adopt the 2027 FCAB meeting schedule

Information items include:

Gila Bend FPAP Acquisitions Update by Don Rerick

by Don Rerick Comments and a summary of recent Board of Directors actions from Chief Engineer & General Manager Paul Baughman

Time for other business and public comments

To join online, use Microsoft Teams with Meeting ID 282 750 141 026 616 5 and Passcode GP9Ux7TZ. To join by phone, call +1 480-702-3496 and use Conference ID 418 660 00#.

To speak under agenda item 9, email your comments or discussion items by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, to fdesk@maricopa.gov with subject line “FCAB”. The moderator will read them to the Board.

Sign language interpreters, alternative formats, and FM/Infrared listening devices are available with 72 hours’ notice, and other reasonable accommodations will be provided as time allows.