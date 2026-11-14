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🚌 Phoenix transportation jobs with multiple local & OTR options
Phoenix is busy and growing, and so are transportation jobs. Lots of chances right now whether you like local routes, shop work, or long-haul miles.
Courier Driver
Employer: Crossroads Courier
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Contract (1099)
Pay: $750+ per week
Use your own car, minivan, or SUV to run pre-set routes around the Phoenix metro. Great fit if you want flexible shifts and to maximize earnings as an independent contractor.
Equipment Repair Technician ($4,000 Hiring Incentive) – ADOT
Employer: State of Arizona – Dept. of Transportation (ASET)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Truck Shop, S. 22nd Ave)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $46,394–$56,394/year (anticipated $51,394) + $4,000 hiring incentive
Keep Arizona’s fleet running by diagnosing and repairing light and heavy equipment. Solid state benefits, retirement, and paid parental leave; posting open until Nov 17, 2026.
Equipment Repair Technician ($4,000 Hiring Incentive) – ADOT
Employer: State of Arizona – Dept. of Transportation
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Truck Shop, S. 22nd Ave)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $46,394–$56,394/year (anticipated $51,394) + $4,000 hiring incentive
Same ADOT role as above, listed on Indeed with the same pay, duties, and benefits. Apply through whichever site you prefer.
Commercial Driver – Part Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver parts to shops and help in-store customers. No CDL needed, and you get a steady part-time driving job with room to grow in automotive retail.
Mobile Driver Patient Service Rep (Per Diem)
Employer: RadNet / Arizona Diagnostic Radiology
Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel across AZ)
Type: Per-diem / PRN
Pay: $25–$28/hour
Drive a mobile mammography coach to sites around Arizona and help greet/register patients. Good mix of driving, light vehicle care, and front-desk style patient service.
Diesel Technician/Mechanic III – Entry Level
Employer: Penske Truck Leasing
Location: Phoenix, AZ (N 75th Ave)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25.50/hour + shift premiums
Entry-level shop role doing preventive maintenance and minor repairs on a modern truck fleet. Includes strong training, benefits, and extra pay for 2nd/3rd shift and weekends.
Commercial Driver – Roofing
Employer: Tecta America Arizona
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $20/hour
Drive flatbeds/tractor-trailers, load/unload roofing materials, and help on commercial roofing jobs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.
Non CDL Delivery Driver – Local Routes
Employer: ProDrivers
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, first shift
Pay: $25/hour
Daytime Monday–Friday box-truck work with home daily, no overnights. Great if you have 12+ months recent non-CDL box truck experience and want steady hours and benefits.
Class A Delivery Driver – $10,000 Sign On Bonus
Employer: Performance Foodservice
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time (listed as internship but operates as regular driver role)
Compensation: ~$80,000+/year average + $10,000 sign-on bonus (with 1 year foodservice/beverage delivery experience)
CDL-A foodservice delivery with early-morning dispatch, ramp work, and some possible overnights. Day-one benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and safety bonuses.
Mechanic Class B Trainee
Employer: Saia LTL Freight
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $31.70–$36.45/hour (DOE)
Hands-on shop role working on Class 6–8 tractors and trailers. Strong hourly pay, benefits, and a path to grow your diesel tech skills in a big LTL fleet.
Medium Duty Wheel Lift Operator (Tow Truck)
Employer: Powertowing and Transport
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Independent contractor (1099)
Pay: $900–$1,400 per week (commission-based)
Full-time towing role for experienced medium-duty wheel-lift operators. Flexible schedule and higher earning potential if you already know tow work and like working independently.
Battery Marketer / Route Driver
Employer: Factory Motor Parts
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: Base salary + commissions (exact amount not listed)
Drive a company van on a set route delivering and stocking batteries while building relationships with auto customers. Includes full benefits, incentives, and paid training.
CDL-A Truck Driver – New Graduates Welcome
Employer: Early Birds LLC
Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional OTR)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $1,100–$1,600 per week ($72,000–$78,000/year est.) at $0.50–$0.70 CPM
Regional dry van/reefer with 100% no-touch freight and weekly 34-hour reset at home. Good option for recent CDL grads wanting benefits, pet/ride-along programs, and steady miles.
No Experience CDL A – Kroger Dedicated
Employer: Not listed (Kroger-dedicated account)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (local)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $1,320–$1,550 per week
Local, home-daily CDL-A job hauling groceries on dedicated lanes. New grads welcome, no-touch drop-and-hook freight, automatic trucks, and a long list of benefits.
OTR Team Drivers
Employer: Secure Loads, LLC
Location: Phoenix, AZ (OTR)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $0.55 per mile (team, miles split 50/50)
Run dry van OTR as a team, either with your own partner or one they match you with. Best for drivers with 2+ years experience who want big miles and health insurance.
Supervisor – Airport Operations
Employer: United Airlines
Location: Phoenix, AZ (airport)
Type: Full-time
Base Pay Range: $80,235.90–$98,066.10/year
Lead front-line airport teams to keep flights on time and customers happy. Strong pay, travel perks, and full benefits; posting open until Nov 18, 2026.
Delivery Driver
Employer: LKQ Corporation
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Drive a company truck delivering auto parts, handling returns, and collecting payments. Requires DOT qualification and ability to lift up to 75 lbs; comes with health, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
Heavy Equipment Service Technician
Employer: ICON Equipment
Location: Phoenix, AZ (85009)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $35–$40/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Senior-level tech role working on construction and industrial equipment, from engines to hydraulics and electrical. High hourly pay, strong benefits, and paid training/pro development.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good driving and shop jobs in Phoenix tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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