Phoenix is busy and growing, and so are transportation jobs. Lots of chances right now whether you like local routes, shop work, or long-haul miles.

Employer: Crossroads Courier

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $750+ per week

Use your own car, minivan, or SUV to run pre-set routes around the Phoenix metro. Great fit if you want flexible shifts and to maximize earnings as an independent contractor.

Employer: State of Arizona – Dept. of Transportation (ASET)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Truck Shop, S. 22nd Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,394–$56,394/year (anticipated $51,394) + $4,000 hiring incentive

Keep Arizona’s fleet running by diagnosing and repairing light and heavy equipment. Solid state benefits, retirement, and paid parental leave; posting open until Nov 17, 2026.

Employer: State of Arizona – Dept. of Transportation

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Truck Shop, S. 22nd Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,394–$56,394/year (anticipated $51,394) + $4,000 hiring incentive

Same ADOT role as above, listed on Indeed with the same pay, duties, and benefits. Apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver parts to shops and help in-store customers. No CDL needed, and you get a steady part-time driving job with room to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: RadNet / Arizona Diagnostic Radiology

Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel across AZ)

Type: Per-diem / PRN

Pay: $25–$28/hour

Drive a mobile mammography coach to sites around Arizona and help greet/register patients. Good mix of driving, light vehicle care, and front-desk style patient service.

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Location: Phoenix, AZ (N 75th Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50/hour + shift premiums

Entry-level shop role doing preventive maintenance and minor repairs on a modern truck fleet. Includes strong training, benefits, and extra pay for 2nd/3rd shift and weekends.

Employer: Tecta America Arizona

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hour

Drive flatbeds/tractor-trailers, load/unload roofing materials, and help on commercial roofing jobs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, first shift

Pay: $25/hour

Daytime Monday–Friday box-truck work with home daily, no overnights. Great if you have 12+ months recent non-CDL box truck experience and want steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (listed as internship but operates as regular driver role)

Compensation: ~$80,000+/year average + $10,000 sign-on bonus (with 1 year foodservice/beverage delivery experience)

CDL-A foodservice delivery with early-morning dispatch, ramp work, and some possible overnights. Day-one benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and safety bonuses.

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.70–$36.45/hour (DOE)

Hands-on shop role working on Class 6–8 tractors and trailers. Strong hourly pay, benefits, and a path to grow your diesel tech skills in a big LTL fleet.

Employer: Powertowing and Transport

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: $900–$1,400 per week (commission-based)

Full-time towing role for experienced medium-duty wheel-lift operators. Flexible schedule and higher earning potential if you already know tow work and like working independently.

Employer: Factory Motor Parts

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary + commissions (exact amount not listed)

Drive a company van on a set route delivering and stocking batteries while building relationships with auto customers. Includes full benefits, incentives, and paid training.

Employer: Early Birds LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,100–$1,600 per week ($72,000–$78,000/year est.) at $0.50–$0.70 CPM

Regional dry van/reefer with 100% no-touch freight and weekly 34-hour reset at home. Good option for recent CDL grads wanting benefits, pet/ride-along programs, and steady miles.

Employer: Not listed (Kroger-dedicated account)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (local)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,320–$1,550 per week

Local, home-daily CDL-A job hauling groceries on dedicated lanes. New grads welcome, no-touch drop-and-hook freight, automatic trucks, and a long list of benefits.

Employer: Secure Loads, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ (OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.55 per mile (team, miles split 50/50)

Run dry van OTR as a team, either with your own partner or one they match you with. Best for drivers with 2+ years experience who want big miles and health insurance.

Employer: United Airlines

Location: Phoenix, AZ (airport)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $80,235.90–$98,066.10/year

Lead front-line airport teams to keep flights on time and customers happy. Strong pay, travel perks, and full benefits; posting open until Nov 18, 2026.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a company truck delivering auto parts, handling returns, and collecting payments. Requires DOT qualification and ability to lift up to 75 lbs; comes with health, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: ICON Equipment

Location: Phoenix, AZ (85009)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$40/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Senior-level tech role working on construction and industrial equipment, from engines to hydraulics and electrical. High hourly pay, strong benefits, and paid training/pro development.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good driving and shop jobs in Phoenix tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.