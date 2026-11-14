Phoenix is busy right now with freight, warehousing, and inventory roles at every level. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, nonexempt

Pay: $20.31 – $26.43/hour

Hospital-based logistics role handling receiving, distribution, inventory control, and returns for medical supplies, including some hazardous materials. Wednesday–Saturday, 6am–4:30pm, with benefits and growth potential inside a major healthcare system.

Employer: PetSmart

Location: Phoenix Home Office (hybrid, 4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Data-heavy role building and improving store labor models so staffing matches customer demand across all PetSmart stores. Good fit if you have 2+ years in workforce planning, strong Excel skills, and like turning numbers into staffing plans.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (may include nights/alternate schedules)

Pay: $26.25 – $29.00/hour

LTL freight role investigating overages, shortages, and damaged freight, including hazmat. Hands-on, fast-paced job that mixes warehouse work, paperwork, and customer problem-solving; must be able to lift 70 lbs and handle multiple priorities.

Employer: Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Location: 515 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15/hour

Entry-level warehouse role keeping clothing moving to graders and balers so production doesn’t slow down. Physical job loading tables, breaking down bales, and cleaning stations, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays after eligibility.

Employer: PERMA FINISH

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person (40+ hours/week)

Pay: Discussed during interview

Hands-on purchasing and inventory role ordering packaging, chemicals, powder paint, and maintenance supplies, plus making local vendor runs. Good for someone organized and proactive who can manage stock levels, compare pricing, and keep accurate records; valid driver’s license required.

Employer: Precision Castparts – Noranco Jet Processing

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of office and warehouse work entering customer POs, receiving packing slips, maintaining shipping logs, and helping with shipments. Designed for someone early in their career (0–1 year experience) who’s detail-focused and comfortable with inventory software and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Servant Logistics

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00/hour

Office-based warehouse support role handling billing in Excel, inventory updates in WMS, and delivery scheduling. Great fit if you like spreadsheets, details, and helping clients stay updated; includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.